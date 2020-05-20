Meghan King and New Boyfriend Christian Schauf Had 'Instant Chemistry,' Source Says

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King is moving on from her ex, Jim Edmonds

Meghan King is moving on from her ex.

PEOPLE confirms that the Real Housewives of Orange County alumna, 35, has been dating Christian Schauf, a 39-year-old businessman from Park City, Utah.

Reports of their relationship hit this week, though a source close to the pair said their romance is still in its early stages.

"They met back in March through a mutual friend," the source says. "Things are still pretty new, but it's going very well so far."

Another insider says the two had "instant chemistry" and "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship and has a lot on her plate," the insider says. "This has been a great break from that stress for her. It's nice to see her so happy and wish someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

King shares three kids (1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen) with estranged husband Jim Edmonds. She has yet to go Instagram official with her new boo, though the two are currently together in Utah while Edmonds has his scheduled time with the kids.

Neither immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment, but PEOPLE's first source insists they likely won't go public right away. "She wants to keep things private, for now," the source says.

Image zoom Meghan King and Christian Schauf Jerod Harris/Getty; Christian Schauf/Instagram

Schauf, 39, is the co-founder and CEO of emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply, and — like King — hosts a podcast called Life Uncharted.

He travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King has been staying with her kids while Hart participates in speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy to help treat his PVL (a brain injury and Cerebral Palsy precursor that affects his motor skills, proprioception and his language).

Judging from Schauf's Instagram, he's also extremely adventurous, with photos on his page showing him participating in outdoor activities like biking, hunting, fishing, hiking skiing, and running — often alongside his Swiss Mountain dog, Barron.

His active side may have just rubbed off on King, who revealed Tuesday on Instagram that she's taken up running herself.

"If quarantine has taught me anything, it’s that when you focus on yourself and channel your energy towards positivity and growth, that’s when the magic happens," she said. "One thing I picked up during quarantine is running but I used to hate running… until I realized it was a form of self-care, an outlet to clear my head or listen to my favorite songs, and a way to just get out of my comfort zone. It’s been so freeing, and I can’t help but smile and feel GOOD."

King isn't the only one in a new relationship. Edmonds, is dating realtor Kortnie O’Connor, who may seem familiar. Back in January, King identified O’Connor as a friend who once had a threesome with her and Jim.

King and Edmonds married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and went on to star on RHOC together.

Image zoom Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Kortnie Oconnor/Instagram

Since then, King has been open about the "mind-numbing despair" she's experienced after the breakup, writing on her blog in March that there have been times when she was "barely hanging on by a thread."

Still, she said she's learned to be grateful for the things she's endured, especially because learning how to mentally cope with tough situations has let her become healthier emotionally and physically.

"[I have] gratitude for the trauma I’ve experienced because it helps me grow, learn, and empathize to help others; Gratitude for the wrongs that have been done against me because they’ve allowed me to grow in my faith to become a more centered individual; Gratitude for the complete s—show of my life because I now understand how to thrive under pressure," she said.

She then stressed that she's chosen to not "carry anger" anymore — though, at times, it can be a difficult mantra to follow.