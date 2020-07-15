The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna is now dating Christian Schauf — the co-founder of emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply

RHOC 's Meghan King Drops Edmonds from Her Instagram Handle amid Divorce from Ex Jim

Meghan King is officially embarking on a new chapter in her life amid her divorce from ex Jim Edmonds.

As of this week, King has dropped Edmonds from her Instagram handle and her username is now @meghanking. It was previously @meghankingedmonds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her bio, King, 35, states that she's "Mama to Aspen, Hayes & Hart," whom she shares with Edmonds.

King and Edmonds married in 2014 and starred together on The Real Housewives of Orange County before their split.

Since her split from the former baseball star, King is now dating Christian Schauf, who is the co-founder of emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply.

In June, Schauf and King enjoyed the great outdoors during a trip to Utah.

The RHOC alumna documented their adventures, sharing one photo of the mother of three with her back to the camera while standing in front of a large body of water. In another shot, Schauf and King cuddled up together while sitting on some rocks.

Image zoom Meghan King/Instagram

“She needs wide open spaces,” she wrote alongside the snapshots, using a line from the classic Dixie Chicks’ song “Wide Open Spaces.”

“Oh, what a night,” Schauf wrote alongside another pair of photos from the weekend. He also shared a black-and-white picture of himself with his arm around King, who had a big smile on her face.

King and Schauf have been dating since March, PEOPLE confirmed in May.

"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us," King told PEOPLE.

Though Schauf is based out in Utah, he often travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King has been staying with her three kids

Image zoom Christian Schauf, Meghan King Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

"Things are still pretty new, but it's going very well so far," a source previously told PEOPLE.

King and Edmonds, who are in the process of finalizing their divorce, recently celebrated their twin boys' second birthday.

“Hayes and Hart are TWO! Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves playing rough and carries a bat wherever he goes,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “Hart is resilient, outgoing, courageous, the biggest mama’s boy ever, and takes no smack from nobody.”

Edmonds, 49, posted from his own celebration, sharing several photos showing birthday decorations and a construction-themed cake for the boys.