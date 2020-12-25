Divorced Mom Meghan King Celebrates Christmas Eve a Day Late with Kids: 'Redefine My Holidays'

"I hate being divorced and I hate splitting holidays so I decided I’m not going to let my pain define my holidays," the former RHOC star shared on Instagram

Meghan King is taking control of the holiday season.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 36, celebrated Christmas Eve with her three kids on Friday, explaining that the family will have Christmas morning a day late on Saturday.

"Merry Christmas Eve! That’s right, today I’m celebrating Christmas Eve with my babies," King wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.

"I hate being divorced and I hate splitting holidays so I decided I’m not going to let my pain define my holidays, in fact I’m giving to REDEFINE my holidays," she added in the caption. "And just like that I declare today Christmas Eve!"

Meghan King's Instagram

In the comments, King responded to a fan asking if that meant she would have her kids open gifts on Saturday morning, writing, "yes! Exactly!"

The holiday marks two major milestones for King: It was the first in her new home in St. Louis, and it was also her first holiday since announcing her split from boyfriend Christian Schauf, a businessman from Park City, Utah.

"As I close the door on my relationship with Christian I am quite literally opening the door to our new family home," she wrote on Instagram at the time of their breakup.

Meghan King Edmonds and children Hart, Hayes and Aspen

In her blog, King added that she "learned how to heal" after her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, whom she is in the process of divorcing, and that her relationship with Schauf "reawakened" her "dormant adventurous spirit” and allowed her to remember “what it felt like to love myself and be loved."

"I wish things could’ve been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are," she wrote of her time with Schauf, adding that the breakup was completely amicable. "You see, a beautiful love can exist – and then cease to exist – after a terrible storm and things can still be okay.”

courtesy Meghan king

King has been open about her struggle to adjust back to single life in the weeks since the breakup, admitting that at times she wishes she “had a partner” to learn on.

"I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry,” she wrote on Instagram after a particularly hard day. “Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I’m strong, I’ll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels.”

On Thursday, King shared on Instagram that she was traveling back to St. Louis from Idaho, where she spent some free time while her kids weren't with her.