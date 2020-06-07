"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently told PEOPLE

Meghan King and Her Boyfriend Christian Schauf Enjoy the Great Outdoors While Snuggling Up in Utah

Meghan King is having a ball with boyfriend Christian Schauf!

While spending time together over the weekend in Park City, Utah, where Schauf lives, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, documented some of their outdoor adventures.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, the mother of three stood with her back to the camera while standing in front of a large body of water, while in another, the pair cuddled up together while sitting on some rocks.

“She needs wide open spaces,” she wrote alongside the snapshots, using a line from the classic Dixie Chicks’ song “Wide Open Spaces.”

“Oh, what a night,” Schauf, who is the co-founder of emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply, wrote alongside another pair of snapshots from the weekend. He also shared a black-and-white photo of himself with his arm around King, who had a big smile on her face.

Image zoom Meghan King and Christian Schauf Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

King and Schauf, have been dating since March, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

"Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us," King previously told PEOPLE.

Though Schauf is based out in Utah, he often travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King has been staying with her three kids

A source previously told PEOPLE that King and Schauf's relationship is still in its early stages.

"Things are still pretty new, but it's going very well so far," the source said.

Another insider said the two had "instant chemistry" and "a lot in common."