The duo made their relationship Instagram official in May after meeting in March

RHOC Alum Meghan King and Boyfriend Christian Schauf Split 'in the Most Loving and Healthy Way'

Meghan King and boyfriend Christian Schauf are calling it quits.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 36, announced the breakup on Instagram and her blog Monday.

"As I close the door on my relationship with Christian I am quite literally opening the door to our new family home," wrote the mother of three on Instagram. "(God/Spirit/The Universe has a way of doing funny things like that.) Our relationship deserves to be honored even as it ends."

In her blog, King wrote that she "learned how to heal" after her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, whom she is in the process of divorcing, and that her relationship with Schauf that followed "reawakened" her "dormant adventurous spirit and I remembered what it felt like to love myself and be loved."

"I wish things could’ve been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are… just as we stood together just a short time ago, we now stand apart," she wrote of her time with Schauf, whom she met in March through a mutual friend.

King said that the breakup was completely amicable and that she and Schauf "wish nothing but an abundance of love and happiness" for each other.

"You see, a beautiful love can exist – and then cease to exist – after a terrible storm and things can still be okay," she wrote.

"This is life, these things happen. So I put on our big girl panties, take a deep breath, take a little time to mourn, take a lot of a time to reflect, and take forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth. And tomorrow the sun will rise again," King continued, concluding, "So must all good things end? Nah, girl, I’m just getting started."

Image zoom Meghan King and Christian Schauf | Credit: Christian Schauf/Instagram

In May, a source told PEOPLE that King and Schauf, a businessman from Park City, Utah, had "instant chemistry" and "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship and has a lot on her plate," the insider said at the time. "This has been a great break from that stress for her. It's nice to see her so happy and wish someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

A week later, King made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a selfie of the couple wearing matching plaid shirts and writing, "I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true... 😉 I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter 😊."

Since then, King continued to share photos of her adventures with Schauf on social media, including a birthday celebration in Missouri in September.

On her Instagram Stories Monday, King added that she and Schauf decided to part ways "in the most loving and healthy way."

"We just got off the phone laughing about how to 'announce' this and he suggested some cute, sappy breakup quote," she wrote, adding a laughter emoji. "I agreed so here ya go!"

The quote read, "You are so hard on yourself. Take a moment. Sit back. Marvel at your life: at the grief that softened you, at the heartache that wisened [sic] you, at the suffering that strengthened you. Despite everything, you still grow. Be proud of this."

King added one final thought to say that she agreed with the quote's message.