Meghan King asked her followers in early December for "good marriage tips" after saying it felt like she and Cuffe Owens had been "married for a million years"

Meghan King Asked for 'Marriage Tips' Less Than a Month Before Confirming Split from Cuffe Owens

Could Meghan King have been seeking marriage advice shortly before she shared the news of her split from Cuffe Owens?

Nearly a month before, the mom of three, 37, shared a post on Instagram seemingly asking her followers for "good marriage tips."

"We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa's, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I've been waiting to wear for a special occasion," a Dec. 3 caption on a picture of King read.

"We feel like we've been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for," King continued.

"Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel @lemeridienstlclayton will do a new marriage good. Please, give us more good marriage tips!" the Real Housewives of Orange County alum concluded.

King confirmed on Monday that her marriage to Joe Biden's nephew had ended, sharing the devastating news in a series of text slides on her Instagram Story.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King wrote in part. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

King and Owens, 42, wed in a small ceremony at the home of Owens' parents in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, in October after meeting on a dating app, the former Bravo star told Brides magazine. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were both in attendance at the intimate gathering.