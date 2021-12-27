Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Owens Split After 2 Months of Marriage: 'Shocked and Saddened'

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens are going their separate ways after about two and a half months of marriage.

King, who wed the nephew of President Joe Biden on Oct. 11, confirmed the news on her Instagram page Monday after days of speculation about their relationship.

"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she began on one Instagram Story slide.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," continued the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

She went on to reference her children, daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3 ½, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds.

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams," King wrote. "At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

King and Owens — a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of the president's sister and close advisor, Valerie Owens, and her husband, Jack — were married in a "small, family wedding" at Owens' parents home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, according to the White House.

Biden, 79, and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance for the October ceremony.

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King told Brides magazine. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

She first went public with their relationship two weeks before their nuptials. At the time, she posted photos of the duo together on Instagram and referred to Owens as "my man" in the caption.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," the reality star revealed to Brides. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."