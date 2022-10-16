Live from Studio 8H, it's Megan Thee Stallion!

The rapper, 27, pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, performing as both host and musical guest on the late-night comedy sketch series.

During her opening monologue, Megan avoided addressing the recent burglary that took place at her Los Angeles home, though she seemingly hinted at it near the end of her set.

"I do pride myself on being an open book," Megan shared. "So with that being said, I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind."

After taking part in a long, dramatic pause, the "Body" crooner quipped, "No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu," referring to her collaboration with the fast food chain. She added: "And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you gotta take that up with the Popeyes lady, not me. Alright?"

Elsewhere during the show, Megan took part in various sketches, including one where she played a nurse on a new television series "from Shonda Rimes and the top commenters Shade Room's Instagram," Hot Girl Hospital, and another where she leads a workout class.

One other moment from the episode saw cast member Ego Nwodim as talk show host Monique Money Monique Problems, leading a series for young Black women, including Megan's character, who is dealing with a cheating partner.

Megan performed twice during the evening — marking her third time as a musical guest on SNL. The star previously appeared in a supporting role when Chance The Rapper served as host and musical guest in October 2019, and then was a solo musical guest during a Chris Rock-hosted episode a year later.

The rapper first performed "Anxiety" during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing her tracks "NDA" and "Plan B" towards the end.

Season 48 of SNL comes about as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons last month.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Oct. 29 with Jack Harlow as both host and musical guest.