Megan Thee Stallion Avoids Discussing Burglary News While Serving as Host and Musical Guest on 'SNL'

Megan Thee Stallion marked her first time as host on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and her third time as a musical guest

By
Published on October 16, 2022 11:18 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Megan Thee Stallion Episode 1829 -- Pictured: Host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty

Live from Studio 8H, it's Megan Thee Stallion!

The rapper, 27, pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, performing as both host and musical guest on the late-night comedy sketch series.

During her opening monologue, Megan avoided addressing the recent burglary that took place at her Los Angeles home, though she seemingly hinted at it near the end of her set.

"I do pride myself on being an open book," Megan shared. "So with that being said, I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind."

After taking part in a long, dramatic pause, the "Body" crooner quipped, "No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu," referring to her collaboration with the fast food chain. She added: "And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you gotta take that up with the Popeyes lady, not me. Alright?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere during the show, Megan took part in various sketches, including one where she played a nurse on a new television series "from Shonda Rimes and the top commenters Shade Room's Instagram," Hot Girl Hospital, and another where she leads a workout class.

One other moment from the episode saw cast member Ego Nwodim as talk show host Monique Money Monique Problems, leading a series for young Black women, including Megan's character, who is dealing with a cheating partner.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Megan performed twice during the evening — marking her third time as a musical guest on SNL. The star previously appeared in a supporting role when Chance The Rapper served as host and musical guest in October 2019, and then was a solo musical guest during a Chris Rock-hosted episode a year later.

The rapper first performed "Anxiety" during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing her tracks "NDA" and "Plan B" towards the end.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About Self-Reliance and The Instructions Her Mother Left Her Before Her Passing

Season 48 of SNL comes about as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons last month.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Oct. 29 with Jack Harlow as both host and musical guest.

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Brendan Gleeson, Willow Episode 1828 -- Pictured: (l-r) Special guest Colin Farrell with host Brendan Gleeson during the Monologue on Saturday, October 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Colin Farrell Crashes Brendan Gleeson's 'SNL' Monologue amid His Hosting Debut: 'I Was Just Passing'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar Episode 1827 -- Pictured: Host Miles Teller during the monologue on Saturday, October 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH
Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller
Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Teller to Host 'Saturday Night Live' amid Cast Shakeup
devon walker
Everything to Know About the New 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Devon Walker
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Every Star Hosting 'SNL' During Season 48
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1739 "Charles Barkley" -- Pictured: (l-r) Cecily Strong as Hope Hicks, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, March 3, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Cecily Strong Is Still a 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Member Despite Absence from Opening Credits
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Her Home Was Burglarized: 'Material Things Can Be Replaced'
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart 'Saturday Night Live' : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'
Peyton Manning, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live
'Saturday Night Live' Reveals 4 New Cast Members Joining Season 48
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'SNL' Creator Lorne Michaels Calls Season 48 a 'Transition Year' in the Wake of 7 Cast Members' Exits
Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari
Three More 'SNL' Stars Exit: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari Won't Join Season 48
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson Says There's 'Always More' for Him to Do at 'Saturday Night Live'
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Carol Burnett
Fans Want to See Carol Burnett Host 'SNL' (and Set a New Series Record in the Process!)
Bowen Yang, Cher
Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Cara Delevingne Explains Her Behavior and 'Odd' Billboard Music Awards Photos with Megan Thee Stallion