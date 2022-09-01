Megan Thee Stallion's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameo Sets Social Media Ablaze

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of She-Hulk.

The not-so-secret Megan Thee Stallion cameo on this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sent social media into a tizzy — and that was even before the last-minute twerking!

News had already leaked that the Grammy-winning rapper would appear in the Disney+ series, but it was not clear how it would come about. Well, this week's episode answered the question when the pompous and deluded Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) of the district attorney's office asked the superhuman law division for help after a shapeshifting Light Elf (Peg O'Keefe) from New Asgard defrauded him by impersonating Megan Thee Stallion. In court, after Bukowski won the case, the actual Megan Thee Stallion made her highly anticipated appearance.

Marvel Studios

As if that weren't enough, the post-credits scene of the episode again featured the rapper as she signed with Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), to be her new lawyer. They celebrated the moment by twerking.

"It was the best day of my life," Maslany told Entertainment Tonight about working with the Traumazine rapper. "It was so great. I was and am a massive fan of hers, and when Jessica [Gao, She Hulk: Attorney at Law creator] told me that was a thing that she had written into the script, I nearly died, like, I couldn't even deal with it."

She added about the twerking, "I wish I could say it wasn't me, baby, but it was me!"

The moment skyrocketed the show into the top Twitter trends of the day, thanks mostly to delighted fans.

Of course, there were some viewers who hated the moment and knocked the show for tone — ironic considering the week's episode addressed toxic fandom, specifically the misogyny targeted at female superheroes.

In a montage at the beginning of the episode, interviews and social media messages from men attacked Walters for taking the parole case of Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination (Tim Roth), essentially saying a man could do a better job. One social media post within the faux montage read, "So we have a #MeToo movement and now all my male heroes are gone???"

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk. Marvel Studios

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the show's launch, Gao said she knew there would be trolls who picked at the show. But, she was over it after experiencing online hate during her time on Rick and Morty.

"Really, it's just about caring about the people who you know will appreciate the work," she told THR. "We're making it for the audiences who want to see this, who love the character or just want to have a good time watching a show. You can't please everybody — and you're never going to make a good thing if you try to [do that]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Thursdays on Disney+