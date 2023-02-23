Entertainment TV Megan Mullally Recounts Her 'Really Creepy' Job Modeling Shoes for Men in a Hotel Room: 'It Was Not Cute' "I had the right size foot," Megan Mullally recalled to PEOPLE of the odd job she once had while celebrating the season 3 premiere of Party Down By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 04:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Before Megan Mullally became a household name, she braved at least one peculiar gig. The Emmy Award winner, 64, told PEOPLE about a "really creepy" job she once had in Chicago before her big break while reuniting with her Party Down costars on Wednesday for the Starz show's season 3 premiere. "I had the right size foot and they asked me to do something called the Shoe Show," she recalled. "It was at a convention center, but it was somehow there was a hotel involved." "And I had to go into hotel rooms and just put certain pairs of shoes on while groups of Asian men came in and looked at my feet, and it was really not a good feeling," added Mullally. She also noted that she had "really big calves and ankles" at the time, saying: "So, they were not only looking at my feet, but not approving. It was not cute." Party Down Season 3 Trailer Sees Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Crash the Gang's Bash Jesse Grant/Getty Mullally reprises her role as Lydia Dunfree in season 3 of Party Down, following the show's original run from 2009 to 2010. Although the series first saw Lydia as a member of the Party Down catering crew, she's now the manager to her famous daughter Escapade (originated by Kaitlyn Dever, played by Liv Hewson in the revival). Mullally reunites with original costars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen for season 3, as well as newcomers Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams. Jane Lynch Says Party Down Producers 'Will Find a Way' to Get Jennifer Coolidge to Return "It's the greatest group of people," she raved to PEOPLE. "Honestly, we'd all been in touch over the years, I feel like I'd seen everybody at different times, and we might have gotten together once." Mullally continued: "But it's the best cast, and we had the best time doing it the first time around, so I think everybody just kind of strangely assumed that we would get to do it again. Against logic." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 3 of Party Down premieres Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Starz and the Starz app.