Megan Mullally Recounts Her 'Really Creepy' Job Modeling Shoes for Men in a Hotel Room: 'It Was Not Cute'

Before Megan Mullally became a household name, she braved at least one peculiar gig.

The Emmy Award winner, 64, told PEOPLE about a "really creepy" job she once had in Chicago before her big break while reuniting with her Party Down costars on Wednesday for the Starz show's season 3 premiere.

"I had the right size foot and they asked me to do something called the Shoe Show," she recalled. "It was at a convention center, but it was somehow there was a hotel involved."

"And I had to go into hotel rooms and just put certain pairs of shoes on while groups of Asian men came in and looked at my feet, and it was really not a good feeling," added Mullally.

She also noted that she had "really big calves and ankles" at the time, saying: "So, they were not only looking at my feet, but not approving. It was not cute."

Jesse Grant/Getty

Mullally reprises her role as Lydia Dunfree in season 3 of Party Down, following the show's original run from 2009 to 2010. Although the series first saw Lydia as a member of the Party Down catering crew, she's now the manager to her famous daughter Escapade (originated by Kaitlyn Dever, played by Liv Hewson in the revival).

Mullally reunites with original costars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen for season 3, as well as newcomers Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams.

"It's the greatest group of people," she raved to PEOPLE. "Honestly, we'd all been in touch over the years, I feel like I'd seen everybody at different times, and we might have gotten together once."

Mullally continued: "But it's the best cast, and we had the best time doing it the first time around, so I think everybody just kind of strangely assumed that we would get to do it again. Against logic."

Season 3 of Party Down premieres Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Starz and the Starz app.