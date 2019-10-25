Megan Mullally Misses 2 Episodes of Will & Grace Final Season amid Rumors of On-Set Tension

Earlier this year, fans took notice when Megan Mullally and Debra Messing unfollowed each other on Instagram

By Rachel Yang
October 25, 2019 09:19 AM
WILL & GRACE -- "Jack's Big Gay Wedding" Episode 218 -- Pictured: (l-r) Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Eric McCormack as Will Truman -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

It’s so like Karen Walker to keep us wanting more.

Unfortunately, due to Megan Mullally’s temporary leave of absence from the farewell season of Will & Grace, viewers won’t get to see her sassy character for two of the final 18 episodes. EW has learned that Mullally took a couple of weeks off from the show but has now been back for a few weeks. TVLine first reported the news.

Earlier this year, fans took notice when Mullally and costar Debra Messing unfollowed each other on Instagram; Mullally has also stopped following costar Sean Hayes.

“Tensions were building for a while,” a source tells EW of what became a determining factor in deciding to end the series after its current season.

Representatives for Mullally did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment; NBC had no comment.

This news arrives just before Will & Grace‘s 11th and final season is scheduled to debut on NBC. The Oct. 24 premiere date was revealed less than two weeks ago, coinciding with the network’s removal of newcomer Sunnyside from the prime-time schedule. The episodes without Karen will air later this season.

Even with Mullally’s absence, the show has tapped some high-profile guest stars to appear for the last season, including Ryan Phillippe, Billie Lourd, and Demi Lovato.

Related content:

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.