Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Daughter in Washington Plane Crash

The Smash star's sister Lauren Hilty, along with Lauren's husband Ross Mickel and daughter Remy, was on a float plane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday

By
Published on September 6, 2022 02:12 PM

Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members.

After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered only one body, and the remaining nine people on board are still missing but presumed dead.

Mickel was a well-known winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Wineries. His family offered a comment on the tragic loss to NBC affiliate KING 5 and confirmed Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the statement read. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

Megan Hilty attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

In addition to thanking first responders for the search, the family added, "The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

The Washington State Wine Commission also shared a statement with PEOPLE: "We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with their loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hilty, who appeared as Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical series Smash, has not issued her own statement, nor did reps for the Tony nominee respond to PEOPLE's request comment.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Monday that it ended its search.

"The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing individuals effective at noon," the USCG shared via its official Twitter account.

"All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."

Related Articles
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Civil Rights Activist Among 10 Victims Aboard Seaplane That Crashed in Waters Near Seattle: 'Devastated'
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 Dead and 9 Missing After Seaplane Crashes in Waters Near Seattle
26-Year-Old Bag Handler Killed When Her Hair Is Caught in a Belt Loaders https://www.facebook.com/jermani.thompson
Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'
Lindsey Pearlman
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Comments on Discovery of Body in Reservoir: 'Still Don't Know How to Process It'
In this image released by Hong Kong Government Flying Service, a helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong on July 2, 2022, as Typhoon Chaba was moving in the area. A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday, July 4, 2022 after the typhoon sunk the engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.
At Least 12 Dead and Over a Dozen Missing After Typhoon Sinks Ship in Hong Kong
Sarah E. Erway
Body Found in River Presumed to Be Missing Woman Who Went Over Va. Dam on Memorial Day
Coast Guard helicopter
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Boat Headed to Florida with About 20 Passengers Aboard
Wyoming Family, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash
5 Wyoming Family Members, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash
Miami Bridge Plane Crash Victim Identified as Air Traffic Controller
Fla. Air Traffic Controller Dies in Fiery Crash After Plane He's Piloting Lands on Miami Bridge and Hits Van
https://www.facebook.com/photo?
Mom of 3 Dies Hours Before Her 42nd Birthday After Van Driving the Wrong Way Hits Her Car
Outer Banks
1 Body Found, 7 Missing After Plane Crashes Off Outer Banks in North Carolina
4 Marines Killed in Norway NATO Training Crash Identified
U.S. Marines Killed During NATO Training Crash Identified: 'We Mourn the Loss of Our Four Brothers'
VELLEMAN FAMILY
Bodies of 2 Retired Teachers Killed in Plane Crash Are Found After More Than 28 Days
University of the Southwest (USW)
Multiple People Dead After Bus Carrying University of the Southwest's Golf Teams Crashes
plane crash victims
2 Flight Nurses, Including Wife of Retired Fire Chief, Among Victims of San Diego Plane Crash