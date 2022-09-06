Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Daughter in Washington Plane Crash

Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members.

After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered only one body, and the remaining nine people on board are still missing but presumed dead.

Mickel was a well-known winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Wineries. His family offered a comment on the tragic loss to NBC affiliate KING 5 and confirmed Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the statement read. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In addition to thanking first responders for the search, the family added, "The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

The Washington State Wine Commission also shared a statement with PEOPLE: "We are deeply saddened by the news about Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with their loved ones as they navigate this extraordinarily difficult time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hilty, who appeared as Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical series Smash, has not issued her own statement, nor did reps for the Tony nominee respond to PEOPLE's request comment.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Monday that it ended its search.

"The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for the remaining nine missing individuals effective at noon," the USCG shared via its official Twitter account.

"All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."