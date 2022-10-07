Megan Hilty's pregnant sister and nephew remain missing following last month's tragic plane crash in Washington's Puget Sound.

A month after the Tony Award nominee's pregnant sister Lauren Hilty was first presumed dead in the float plane accident, along with Hilty's brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy, seven of the flight's 10 passengers have been recovered and identified by Island County Department of Emergency Management.

In a statement to PEOPLE, DEM confirms that Ross' remains were identified after the crash into Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island, as well as pilot Jason Winters and passengers Rebecca Ludwig, Luke Ludwig, Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams and Gabrielle Hanna.

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard that listed the names of the flight's passengers and crew, all of whom have since been presumed dead, the body of passenger Joanne Mera also remains unaccounted for.

Lauren was eight months pregnant with a baby boy, whom they planned to name Luca, according to a statement from the family of Ross, a well-known winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Wineries.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the statement read. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

Megan, 41, has since shared a statement on the tragedy. "The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief," she wrote, adding that Lauren and Ross are also survived by a daughter that wasn't on the plane, "who we are all holding in our hearts."

"The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are," she added.

The wreckage was discovered last month off Whidbey Island, approximately 190 feet down on the Puget Sound sea floor, according to the National Transportation Safe Board. As of this week, around 80 percent of the aircraft has been recovered, and it could take up to two years for investigators to determine the cause of the crash.