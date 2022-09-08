Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on the Death of Her Sister, Brother-in-Law and Nephew: 'No Words'

"The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief," Megan Hilty wrote Wednesday

Published on September 8, 2022 12:11 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Megan Hilty attends the 2016 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Megan Hilty has confirmed the death of her sister, brother-in-law and nephew after a plane crash.

On Wednesday evening, the Smash star, 41, shared a heartbreaking post in which she mourned her family who died earlier this week.

Posting a photo of her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and their son Remy, Hilton spoke for the first time about their unexpected deaths.

"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane," she began. "To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."

She continued, "The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief."

Megan said that she didn't plan on publicly addressing the losses, however, she felt she needed to after her "sweet nephew" was "misgendered" in the news and "some haven't even mentioned baby Luca."

She added that Ross and Lauren are survived by their daughter, "who we are all holding in our hearts."

"Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor," said Megan.

The Broadway star added, "It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we've lost and the loved ones they've left behind."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Daughter in Washington Plane Crash

She went on to acknowledge and express gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support."

"It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are," Megan concluded.

After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, Megan's three family members were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered only one body, and the remaining nine people on board are still missing but presumed dead.

Ross was a well-known winemaker and owner of Ross Andrew Wineries. His family offered a comment on the loss to NBC affiliate KING 5 and confirmed Lauren was pregnant at the time of the crash.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the statement read. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

In addition to thanking first responders for the search, the family added, "The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

