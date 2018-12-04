Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Adventurous New TV Series: 'I Always Wanted to Be Indiana Jones!'

She may be known for being a movie star, but Megan Fox also has a surprising other passion — archaeology.

“I always wanted to be Indiana Jones,” Fox, 32, tells PEOPLE. “I find ancient history fascinating.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Fox has the chance to explore her obsession more in-depth with her new show, Travel Channel’s Legends of the Lost, a four-part docuseries that explores some of history’s most enduring mysteries.

“I learned so much,” says Fox of traveling to countries like Norway, where she studied Viking warriors, in particular the female warriors, whose presence isn’t often the focus in history books.

“It’s such a fitting time to be talking about this, about the fact that women were such a powerful part of this ancient society,” she says.

RELATED: Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Sons for Halloween — See Their Cute Costumes!

And Fox is passing on her love of history to the three sons she shares with husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2.

“They didn’t travel with me because it would have been a lot for them,” says Fox. “But my oldest is into it — he’s obsessed with Egypt!”

Legends of the Lost premieres Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Travel Channel.