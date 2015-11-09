Lamorne Morris tells PEOPLE of the divorcing actress: "You wouldn't know there was anything [going on]" off set

Megan Fox's New Girl Costar Lamorne Morris Calls Her 'One of the Smartest People I've Ever Met'

Even though Megan Fox is currently going through a divorce from husband Brian Austin Green, her spirits are high and her sense of humor is staying strong, says her New Girl costar Lamorne Morris.

“She’s fantastic. We’re filming right now,” Morris, 32, told PEOPLE at the 7th annual Generosity.Org Night of Generosity gala in Los Angeles on Friday. “She’s great – super funny, super fun to look at and super fun to work with.”

Back in August, Fox, 29, filed for separation from Green, 42, after five years of marriage. In return, Green asked for spousal support and joint custody of their two children Noah Shannon, 3, and Bodhi Ransom, 18 months (Green also has 13-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship).

“You wouldn’t know there was anything [going on],” Morris told reporters at the event, which also counted Green on its guest list. “I really didn’t know.”

Fox was brought in to New Girl to replace star Zooey Deschanel during her maternity leave, and the work is apparently keeping Fox quite busy answering questions from her costar, that is.

“If I ever have a question, literally about anything, [I ask Megan]. She’s probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my entire life by a mile – super intelligent,” added Morris. “So I just ask her questions all day about everything. We talk about astrology and aliens. We just talk about the most off-the-wall stuff.”