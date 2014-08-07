Megan Fox Plays Pictionary with Wiz Khalifa and Nick Cannon (VIDEO)

If there’s one thing that can democratize a room, it’s Pictionary. It doesn’t matter how much money you have in the bank, or where you are in life – if you can’t draw a decent cartoon representation, you’re sunk.

Megan Fox was visiting Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday to promote Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (out Friday), and the host organized a game of Pictionary with Fox and his other guests, Nick Cannon and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Things we learned from the game: Fox kind of draws people as if they’re aliens, and it’s really difficult to guess certain idioms, like “get off your high horse” and “frog in my throat.”

In the end, though, Team Fox/Cannon won, though the only prize they took home was bragging rights.

You can watch the full segment from the show below.