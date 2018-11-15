Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's Ups and Downs: Breakups, Kids and Legal Battles with His Ex

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green‘s relationship has’t always been picture-perfect.

The couple, who face new allegations of cutting Green’s son with ex Vanessa Marcil out of their lives, have long been open about the trials and tribulations they’ve faced throughout over the past decade.

Though the couple has been going strong over the last year, Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE the two were at odds over how to balance family life with work.

“They had several conflicts that led to the divorce,” a family source said. “Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation.”

But just a few months into the separation, they announced that they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” a source told PEOPLE. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”

During a September 2017 episode of the …with Brian Austin Green podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor admitted that “to be in a relationship takes work, and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day.”

The separation was certainly not the first bump in the road for the couple, who wed in 2010 and share sons Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6..

Green, 45, and Fox, 32, initially got engaged in November 2006 after dating for about two years, but they called it off in February 2009. They were engaged again over a year later, before tying the knot soon after.

When they first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, the two felt an immediate attraction to one another. (She was 18, and he was 30.)

“I liked him right away,” she told The New York Times Magazine in 2009. “Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic.”

They quickly became known as one of Hollywood’s best-looking couples — and Green agreed. “[Megan] always looks hot,” he once told PEOPLE. “I stand next to her and it’s like beauty and the beast.”

Despite their undeniable connection, the couple were no strangers to controversy. Besides their 12-year age gap, early on in their relationship, buzz began to build that Fox had gotten close to her Transformers costar Shia LeBouf.

The actress was first spotted without her wedding ring in December 2014, just after the pair were involved in a car accident. Fox and Green were hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles, but no one was hurt.

“Your head is reliving the moment over and over again, and you start thinking, ‘Could I have done anything differently?’ ” Green said of the incident.

Prior to the accident, Fox confessed to Entertainment Tonight that she and the actor’s sex life was non-existent.

“Brian doesn’t get any intimacy whatsoever,” she said.

Despite vacationing together in Hawaii and holding hands on a beach, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Fox didn’t appear to be wearing their bands in January 2015. The trend continued, with Fox stepping out sans ring on several occasions, including a February movie premiere and at LAX around the same time.

The actress has been candid about her relationship with Green, telling Marie Claire UK in March 2013 that their personalities are “very, very different.”

“We are tolerant of each other and we try to be patient with each other, and I don’t try to turn him into me and he knows not to try to turn me into him,” she said.

Then, there’s the drama with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green and Marcil started dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. (He played David Silver for all 10 seasons, and she joined the cast as Gina Kincaid in season 9.)

After several years of dating, the two got engaged in the summer of 2001 and welcomed son Kassius Lijah on March 30, 2002. As PEOPLE reported at the time, they planned to wed that summer. While it’s unclear why they split, Green and Marcil called it quits shortly after Kassius’ birth, in 2003.

The next year, Green started dating Fox. Though Kass, then 8, served as his father’s best man at their intimate Hawaii wedding in 2010, things seem to have soured afterward.

Marcil, 50, claimes Green and Fox tried to get full custody of Kass, now 16, in 2006, and that when a judge ruled against them, they “decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives” with their three sons: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6.

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” she wrote on Instagram. “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a ‘more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be.”