The actress will star in the show while Zooey Deschanel finishes up her real-life maternity leave

New Girl in Town! Megan Fox Arrives on Set

Megan Fox is officially the new girl!

The actress was spotted arriving on the set of New Girl in Los Angeles on Monday. She was dressed for comfort, wearing patterned Marika leggings, flip-flops and a light jacket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox is set to guest-star in a multi-episode role on the hit series’ fifth season while leading lady Zooey Deschanel is on real-life maternity leave (She revealed her 3-month-old daughter’s name, Elsie Otter, to PEOPLE on Monday night).

Deschanel, who gets to film one episode with Fox, shared a few details with PEOPLE about Fox’s storyline at the Rock the Kasbah premiere on Monday in New York City.

“I’m super excited,” Deschanel said. “Essentially, [my character Jess] gets on jury duty and has to be sequestered, so the roommates rent out her room for a few weeks.”

Deschanel added that she thinks the Transformers star is “going to be fantastic.”

RELATED: Megan Fox’s Changing Looks!

The part will mark Fox’s first major TV role in a decade. Her last series regular role was ABC’s Hope & Faith.

Fox, 29, and Brian Austin Green, her husband of five years, announced their split in August. They had been together nearly 11 years and have two sons together.

Shortly afterward, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In late September, Green, 42, responded to Fox’s divorce filing and asked for spousal support and joint custody of their sons.