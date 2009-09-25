Meet Whitney Port’s New Roommate

When the new season of The City premieres on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. EST) on MTV, Whitney Port is in for some changes, including a new position at People’s Revolution and a new life as a single girl. She’s also getting a new roommate, her high school friend Roxy Olin. PEOPLE spoke with Roxy about moving in with Whitney (and the cameras!), dating and her other job at her family’s business, ABC’s drama Brothers & Sisters. –Elaine Aradillas

How did you become friends with Whitney Port?I met Whitney when we were in high school. I’ve grown up with Whitney and I danced with her for four years in high school, and our boyfriends were best friends, so we were always friends. We went our separate ways, but we reconnected instantly. We hang out everyday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Have you ever had a roommate?I had one for like a month and I was done with it. It was a friend of mine but we don’t talk anymore. I was nervous about being roommates with Whitney. But we’re pretty good roommates. I’d say our drama comes down more in the workplace than at home.

What did you think of all the cameras?Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve liked to perform. I like the attention; I’ll be honest. Whitney is so used to it that I had to jump in really quickly to get as comfortable as she is. I was like, “You’re really going to wake up and go on camera right now?” I was like, “I’m going to wake up at 6 and put on a little bit of makeup.” And then you just decide to stop doing that.

Are you prepared for fame?They’re only showing one part of who I am. They make me out to be a little b—-, but I’m not really at all. And Whitney is one of my best friends in the world. We live together and we’re really close, and I think having that relationship with her and having her show me the way was okay. I also have my acting job on Brothers & Sisters that I’m doing at the same time, and I feel like I’m honoring the art that I do — and I’m doing this show where I get to have so much fun. I don’t think it’s real. Whitney’s like, “Get ready. It’s going to hit. And it happens overnight.” And I’m like, “Yea, uh-huh, it’ll never happen,” because I’m so used to her going through it. I’m excited and a little bit nervous. I know you’re only seeing a part of myself because I still have my own life, my own privacy and my friendship with Whitney is really strong and I have someone to go through it with, and that’s really lucky.

Are you single or dating?I’m single for the first time in, like, ever, and I love it! The boys in New York are pretty cute so I’m enjoying it.

Your father Ken Olin is the producer of Brothers and Sisters; your mother, Patricia Wettig is on the show, and your brother Cliff is a writer. Now you’re part of it. How does it feel?Sometimes I feel a little left out because I wasn’t doing it before, but now that I’m doing it, I feel like, “Finally.” My whole family was working on it but me. I like that I have my own job because when I come to set, I go, “God, if I had to go home with my family and work with my family, I’d probably go crazy.” But we’re all really close … When I first got there, the boys, I thought were all so cute — Dave Annabelle, Matthew Rhys, Balthazar Getty. I was so excited and I come on for lunch and they all put their heads down and go, “Boss’s daughter. Boss’s daughter.” I was like, “Damn it!” Every time I put on some outfit, they go, “Boss’s daughter,” and close their eyes.

You got to play Jason Lewis’s girlfriend on the show. How was that?I got to make out with Jason Lewis. I was so nervous. It was my first time to have to kiss on-screen and of course, it’s with the hottest guy from Sex and the City ever. I had a full-blown panic attack. My brother’s on set and I was like, “Oh my God.” But I survived and I’m like, yea, I made out with Jason Lewis.