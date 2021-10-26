Meet the Women of TLC's Addicted to Marriage, Who Have Collectively Tied the Knot 20 Times

The stars of TLC's Addicted to Marriage are looking for their true — and final — loves.

The series, premiering Nov. 16, follows Monette, Shae, Amy and Kecia, who have collectively been down the aisle a total of 20 times. Each of them is in a relationship and ready to take the big next step — but their partners may not be on board.

In the new sneak peek at the show, released Tuesday, Shae muses, "I think my addiction to love has become an addiction to marriage."

"I just want to be married for the last time and live happily ever after," she later adds, hoping that boyfriend Joe will become her third and last husband.

Amy, who has been married four times, similarly tells the cameras, "I've got to be addicted to being in love — I keep getting married over and over again."

Meanwhile, Monette is preparing for her 12th marriage.

"My mom has been married 11 times," her daughter says in the clip. "It would be, like, there was an issue with one of my stepdads, and I'm like, 'You don't need to leave him for that reason, like, you just don't.'"

Learn more about each of the women and their marriage journeys below.

Monette

In Utah, Monette is gearing up for her 12th marriage, this time with boyfriend John. Despite pressure from friends and family to avoid another walk down the aisle, Monette has her sights set on tying the knot! Just as she's cooking up ways to push John into marriage, he begins to wonder if he's ready to be the next in a long line of husbands.

Shae

In California, 30-year-old Shae desperately wants to make her boyfriend Joe her next husband, but she's keeping a huge secret from him. Shae hasn't told Joe that she's been engaged four times and married twice. The secret weighs heavily on Shae as she works up the courage to share her past with Joe before it's too late.

Amy

In Idaho, Amy has her aim directed at Geno to make him husband No. 5. However, after being together for years, having a baby, and moving across the country from Florida, she only just told Geno about her past failed marriages. Even though they're in love, Amy worries that her past has scared Geno and will send him running in the opposite direction.

Kecia

In New Jersey, glamorous and successful attorney Kecia has found the love of her life — again. Current fiancée Ernst loves Kecia, despite her past three failed marriages. Kecia won't settle for anything less than the best, and she's pushing hard to make her fourth wedding unforgettable, no matter the cost or impact on her relationship.