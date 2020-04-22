Meet the Secret Service Agent Turned Bravo Star Helping Workers on the Coronavirus Frontlines

Image zoom

Evy Poumpouras has an impressive resume: she’s received a U.S. Secret Service Valor Award for her efforts as a first responder during 9/11, protected the president as a Secret Service agent, earned a master’s degree in journalism, co-hosted a reality TV show and released a book.

Her latest venture, however, is far more humble — delivering coffee and donuts to police precincts and hospitals across New York City amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Poumpouras, a former New York Police Department officer herself, has delivered 4,150 donuts and 184 gallons of coffee from Dunkin Donuts so far, and she says the donations amount to more than just food and drinks.

“You go in and you say, ‘Thank you so much for what you do,’ because it can be a thankless job,” Poumpouras tells PEOPLE. “It’s letting them know, ‘I see you, I notice you.’”

The Astoria, Queens native says that though she did not know she wanted to be in law enforcement growing up, her upbringing did lead her to that career path.

“There’s some people that since they’re a kid they’re like, ‘When I grew up, I want to be a police officer,’ or, ‘I want to be a Secret Service agent.’ That wasn’t me,” she says. “I didn’t have a family in law enforcement. I didn’t even understand what that world was like.”

“But I grew up in an environment where there was a lot of fear. My family, they were immigrants,” continues Poumpouras, whose parents were born in Greece. “They were susceptible to so many different crimes, and when you grow up that way you get to a point where you’re kind of sick of it.”

After entering the NYPD at age 23, Poumpouras applied to the Secret Service and was accepted into the selective program, spending several years as an investigator before ultimately rising to the presidential detail during Barack Obama’s presidency.

“It’s a very physical job,” she says. “When you are assigned to physically protect another human being, you have to be able to do that.”

Since leaving the Secret Service in 2012, Poumpouras has received her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and covers national security, law enforcement and crime for various news outlets.

Currently, she serves as the co-host of Bravo’s Spy Games, a reality competition show that launched its first season in January. She also released a book, Becoming Bulletproof, aimed at sharing the knowledge she gained in the Secret Service.

The book covers three key topics: protecting oneself, reading people and influencing situations. But Poumpouras says the most important lesson is that “there’s no such thing as being fearless.”

“There’s this myth out there and this term like ‘I want to be fearless, I want to live without fear,’” she says. “It does not exist. Having true courage is being afraid.”

Becoming Bulletproof is on shelves now.

