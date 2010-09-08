Meet the Polygamist Family of TLC's Sister Wives

Some viewers may turn the channel in horror, others won t be able to look away – but TLC s Sister Wives is coming, and with it a new bunch of reality stars.

Meet Kody Brown, a grinning, blond polygamist with three – soon to be four – wives and 13 children. As head of a plural family, Kody struggles to keep his unorthodox family life a secret from the outside world (presumably this will become more difficult with a nationally broadcast reality show) while balancing the emotional and financial needs of his ever-expanding brood. TLC promises to wow viewers with the unexpectedly tight-knit and loving relationships between Kody’s wives, according to a press release.

The seven-part series premieres Sunday, Sept. 26 (10 p.m. ET) on TLC. In the meantime, get to know the wives:

• Meri (first wife): 39-years-old, married 20 years, with daughter Mariah, 14.

• Janelle (second wife): 40-years-old, married 17 years with six children – Logan, 15, Madison 14, Hunter, 13, Garrison, 11, Gabriel, 8, and Savanah, 5.

• Christine (third wife): 37-years-old, married 16 years with five children – Aspyn, 14, Mykelti, 13, Paedon, 11, Gwenelyn, 8, Ysabel, 6 – and one on the way, Truely.

• Robyn: 31 years old, soon-to-be-fourth wife with three children from another husband – Dayton, 10, Aurora, 7, and Breanna, 5.