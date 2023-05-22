Meet the 'Today' Show Anchors' Significant Others

01 of 11 Al Roker & Deborah Roberts John Lamparski/Getty The weatherman first met his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, on the set of Today in 1990. They got married five years later and have been celebrating and supporting each other ever since. The couple opened up about their longtime romance to PEOPLE in February 2021, for the first-ever Love Issue. Roberts shared how Roker leaves her sweet messages to show his affection. "When I travel, I open my suitcase and I find one or two notes in there that he's slipped in, or in my purse. 'Have a great day. I'm thinking of you,' " the TV journalist detailed. "And I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh.' It just touches me. And he thinks that way all the time. He's a real romantic," says Roberts. They've welcomed two kids over the course of their relationship: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nicholas, 20. Roker is also dad to 36-year-old daughter Courtney Roker, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

02 of 11 Jenna Bush & Henry Chase Hager Andrew Toth/FilmMagic Jenna Bush Hager's marriage has been going strong for 15 years. The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host married Henry Chase Hager in May 2008, and they've since become parents to son Hal, 3, and daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7. In honor of their milestone anniversary in 2023, Jenna shared a loving tribute to Henry on Instagram. She posted a carousel of throwback photos from their wedding and more snaps taken throughout their relationship. "15 years with HH's hand in mine. I love him. A lot. ❤️❤️," the morning show anchor captioned her post.

03 of 11 Savannah Guthrie & Michael Feldman Dia Dipasupil/Getty Savannah Guthrie found her husband, political consultant Michael Feldman, at his own 40th birthday party in 2008. Having just separated from her ex Mark Orchard, Guthrie attended the celebration as a guest of a mutual friend. Once her divorce was finalized the following year, Guthrie and Feldman struck up a romance and eventually tied the knot in March 2014. The couple became parents later that year, in August 2014, with the arrival of their daughter Vale. Two years later, they added a son to their family, Charles, in who was born in December 2016.

04 of 11 Hoda Kotb Courtesy Hoda Kotb Hoda Kotb has spoken openly about her single life since splitting from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022. A few months later, in May 2022, the Today anchor explained that she's "treasuring" her solo time and focusing on her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 3 (both of whom she co-parents with Schiffman).

05 of 11 Craig Melvin & Lindsay Czarniak Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram Craig Melvin married his sports reporter wife, Lindsay Czarniak, in 2011. The TV journalists share two kids together: 9-year-old son Delano and 6-year-old daughter Sybil. Over the years, Melvin and Czarniak have proved their dedication to each other in various meaningful ways. The NBC anchor has voiced his intentions to be the best father possible and "break the cycle" of unhealthy parenting started by his own father, who struggled with addiction. Czarniak has also put in work to strengthen their family. In 2020, the former ESPN anchor sat down with her husband's mother to have some "uncomfortable conversations" about race. In a three-part video series, Melvin's mother, Betty Jo, spoke to her daughter-in-law about her experiences growing up in South Carolina during the 1960s and raising Black sons. Czarniak even learned what it was like for Betty Jo to hear her son was dating a White woman.

06 of 11 Carson Daly & Siri Pinter Carson and Siri Daly. Rich Polk/Getty Carson Daly and food blogger Siri Pinter got married in 2015, but their love was long established by the time they tied the knot. "The husband and wife thing is just the bow around something," Daly told PEOPLE. "Our end game is we want to be together forever." The two met when Pinter was working at a writer's assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly. The Today host (who also hosts The Voice) once told PEOPLE that his interest in her was "undeniable," and they began dating in 2005. Daly and Pinter, who also works as a food contributor on Today, welcomed three kids before their wedding – son Jackson, 14, and daughters Etta, 10, and London, 8. Their fourth addition, daughter Goldie, arrived in March 2020.

07 of 11 Dylan Dreyer & Brian Fichera brian fichera/Instagram The Today meteorologist married cameraman Brian Fichera in October 2012, just one month after she began as a co-anchor on Weekend Today. They share sons Russell, 20 months, Oliver, 3, and Calvin, 6. Dreyer spoke to Today.com about their key to their decade-plus of romance: golf. Both she and her husband love to hit the green, and the shared hobby has followed them since the beginning of their relationship. Dreyer said Fichera introduced her to the sport when they first started dating, and he later bought her her first set of clubs. "Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh. We remember why we fell in love," Dreyer said.

08 of 11 Sheinelle Jones & Uche Ojeh Bennett Raglin/Getty To celebrate her husband's birthday this year, Sheinelle Jones told their love story with a heartwarming Instagram slideshow. According to the video, the Today anchor met her husband, Uche Ojeh, at Northwestern University 25 years ago. "Then marriage a decade later..." Jones wrote beside a snapshot with Ojeh at their wedding in 2007. The video proceeded to show throwback photos of all three of their kids – their son Kayin, 13, and fraternal twins Uche and Clara, both 10.

09 of 11 Peter Alexander & Alison Starling Alison Starling/Instagram Peter Alexander married ABC anchor Alison Starling in 2012, and together they share two daughters: Ava, 9, and Emma, who turns 8 in June. In honor of their 11th anniversary this past April, Starling shared a throwback photo from their wedding festivities. "A friend just sent me this from our rehearsal dinner," the broadcast journalist captioned her smiley Instagram post. "I love that it shows how genuinely happy we were that night, and still are 11 years later! Happy Anniversary @peteralexandertv ❤️"

10 of 11 Kristen Welker & John Hughes kristen welker/instagram The Weekend Today co-anchor married marketing executive John Hughes in 2017, and they have since become parents to a little girl, Margot. Since welcoming their daughter via surrogate in 2021, the couple has been extremely vocal about the fertility struggles they faced trying to conceive. In doing so, they hope to provide the support they didn't always feel themselves. "I had a lot of days feeling like John and I were alone on an island and that no one understood," Welker told PEOPLE in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week in April 2023. "If we are open about it, I think that we help to lift each other up and support each other in the toughest moments."