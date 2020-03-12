Meet The Baby-Sitters Club! Netflix Releases Cast Information and First Poster for Reboot

Image zoom Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club is officially back in business.

Netflix announced the cast of the upcoming television adaption of The Baby-Sitters Club, on Thursday. Club president Kristy Thomas is set to be played by newcomer Sophie Grace, while Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer) make up the rest of the crew.

Netflix also released a new poster for the series, which marks a striking resemblance to the original book cover.

The Baby-Sitters Club is back! Get your first look at the new series (and the iconic book cover that inspired the new poster) pic.twitter.com/rKG6wg8PBF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 12, 2020

In August, Netflix confirmed that Alicia Silverstone will star as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

The family-friendly dramedy will follow original characters Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey as they run their local babysitting service while navigating the complicated world of early adolescence.

The television adaption of Ann M. Martin’s worldwide best-selling book franchise will consist of 10 episodes, each lasting 30 minutes.

The Baby-Sitters Club was first introduced as a novel in 1986, with Martin going on to wrote more than 35 books until other authors took over. To date, the series has over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories, with more than 180 million copies sold.

The books were previously adapted in 1990 for a one-season run on HBO, with syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Chanel. It was later turned into a film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk.

A premiere date has not yet been set.