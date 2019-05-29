Meet the Cast of Nickelodeon's All That Reboot

This is All That!

The cast for Nickelodeon’s All That has just been announced — and PEOPLE has the first look at the superstar teens who will be starring in the highly anticipated reboot.

Introducing Reece Caddell, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Ryan Alessi, and Lex Lumpkin!

The teens, ages 12 to 15, will introduce original comedic sketches, new characters and impersonations of today’s popular celebrities. Each new episode of the reboot will also feature a musical performance from today’s top artists and guest stars from the worlds of TV, film, comedy and more.

Earlier this month, Nickelodeon announced that the Jonas Brothers will close the June 15 premiere with a rendition of their smash hit “Sucker” after All That alumni Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server make appearances with the new cast of teens.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kel Mitchell, and Kevin Jonas Nickelodeon

Mitchell, who will also serve as executive producer alongside Thompson, said that being back on the All That set was “emotional” and “surreal.”

“For us to see the new kids going through what we went through and experiencing the beginning and know what’s to come for them — it’s so cool to see their faces experiencing it all,” Mitchell, 40, told PEOPLE. “I’m excited that I’m there to give advice. God made me ready for this.”

“Know who you are and know that this is job,” he added. “Know that you’re going to work. The show is not the thing that makes you special. You’re already special. I wanted them to know that you are already special.”

The highly anticipated premiere episode will open with Mitchell, Denberg, 43, and Server, 40, imparting advice and words of wisdom to the new cast. And while Thompson, 41, won’t be featured, he will be paying forward what he learned from his time on the show in the early 90s.

Kenan Thompson Nickelodeon

“[All That] really taught me what I was put here to do,” said Thompson. “I always knew I wanted to be an actor but I didn’t really know what that meant. It really taught me how to be a professional, how to play the camera … it taught me everything.”

In February, Nickelodeon announced the return of the sketch comedy show, set to feature cameos from the original cast.

The pop culture phenomenon, billed as Saturday Night Live for tweens, originally ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. The breakout star of the series, Thompson went on to join the cast of SNL.