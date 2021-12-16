Clayton Echard's Official Bachelor Cast Is Announced — Meet the 31 Women Vying for His Heart

With Clayton Echard's Bachelor season gearing up to premiere in a few weeks, there isn't a better time than now to meet the women hoping to win his heart!

The 28-year-old lead is a sales representative and former football player from Missouri. This year, he gained recognition as a contestant on Michelle Young's Bachelorette season. But he was eliminated in week 6.

On Nov. 30, ABC announced Echard as the Bachelor for season 26. Recently, the reality star confirmed he "did find love" on the show.

"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought," he said on Good Morning America. "Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

Scroll through to meet the 30 women who will be competing for Echard's love on The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.