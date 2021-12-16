Clayton Echard's Official Bachelor Cast Is Announced — Meet the 31 Women Vying for His Heart
Clayton Echard's journey on The Bachelor begins Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
With Clayton Echard's Bachelor season gearing up to premiere in a few weeks, there isn't a better time than now to meet the women hoping to win his heart!
The 28-year-old lead is a sales representative and former football player from Missouri. This year, he gained recognition as a contestant on Michelle Young's Bachelorette season. But he was eliminated in week 6.
On Nov. 30, ABC announced Echard as the Bachelor for season 26. Recently, the reality star confirmed he "did find love" on the show.
"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought," he said on Good Morning America. "Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."
Scroll through to meet the 30 women who will be competing for Echard's love on The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Cassidy, 26
Executive Recruiter from Los Angeles, California
"Cassidy is a bold, blunt woman who isn't afraid to say how she feels or do what she wants. She spent her twenties experiencing life to the fullest and, through her past experiences, has figured out what she's truly looking for. She is driven, confident and looking for a partner who can keep up with her fast-paced lifestyle. She wants someone attracted to her independence, a teammate who wants to create a home, and someone who can match her adventurous nature. Fueled by hope, Cassidy loves to take chances and will try anything once. Will Cassidy and Clayton have the adventure of a lifetime?"
Claire, 28
Spray Tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia
"Claire is a charming, outgoing and unapologetic woman with a big personality. She grew up quickly as a single mother but credits her son as her greatest achievement. Claire is ready to take a chance on finding love again without the distractions of life and work. She is looking for her soul mate – someone who is supportive and doesn't hold her back. At home, you can find Claire at girls' night singing along to country music, trying out a new restaurant or enjoying a bonfire. She's also hoping for more babies in the future!"
Daria, 24
Law Student from New Haven, Connecticut
"Move over Elle Woods because Daria is coming for the throne! Daria is a woman of many accomplishments including admission to seven Ivy League schools and a Harvard degree. Additionally, she is now in her third year at Yale Law School. She's a studious woman, but don't get the wrong idea because Daria also loves to be social and have fun. She's looking for someone who won't be intimidated by her accolades and loves when a man can make her laugh so hard that her stomach hurts. Speaking of her stomach, Daria says she'll know it's love when she can feel the butterflies in her tummy. Daria is very active, loves to dance and dreams of being an advocate for woman's rights in the future. She loves falling in love and we can't wait to see her love story with Clayton unfold."
Eliza, 25
Marketing Manager from Berlin, Germany
"Gorgeous, educated and well-traveled, Eliza has it all. This intelligent beauty was raised by two loving parents and spent most of her childhood traveling to and from Berlin for her father's job. Eliza was a late bloomer when it came to dating and spent her adult years prioritizing work over love, but this soft-spoken, educated woman is finally ready to find her husband. Eliza's parents have been married for 25 years and she looks up to them as role models for love. Eliza is looking for someone cultured, worldly and ready to be her partner. Here's to hoping for many adventures for Eliza and Clayton!"
Elizabeth, 32
Real Estate Advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado
"For Elizabeth, life is about experiences and living life to the fullest, so she needs a man who won't dull her light in any way. Elizabeth loves wine tasting, travel and self-admittedly has a taste for the finer things in life, so she wants a man who will keep life fun and be boujee by her side. She's very invested in her career and wants a man who appreciates her professional tenacity and grit while also having those same characteristics himself. When Elizabeth is really into someone, she gets the giggles; and Clayton, look out because she is ready to laugh!"
Ency, 28
Sales Manager from Burbank, California
"Ency doesn't discriminate when it comes to love languages – she speaks them all fluently! A true romantic at heart, Ency is ready to take a break from focusing on her career so she can focus on finding love and putting herself out there. She is looking for a tall man with a nice smile and an equally nice family. He should always be striving to grow both personally and professionally, and want the same of Ency. He should also love the ocean because nothing makes Ency happier than spending a day by the sea, splashing around and enjoying the sun. Hope you brought your speedo Clayton because Ency is ready to make waves!"
Gabby, 30
ICU Nurse from Denver, Colorado
"Gabby is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn't have a physical type but says that if he doesn't have a personality, then it's a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship. The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby's heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal. While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn't the type to lose herself in a relationship. She's hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is."
Genevieve, 26
Bartender from Los Angeles, California
"Genevieve is looking for a man with whom she can get lost in their own little world. She is ambitious, confident and persistent, and says that when she wants something, there isn't much that can stop her from going for it. Her dream man is someone that will let her maintain her independence and always keep her laughing. She wants someone who won't be afraid to admit that they are wrong or change their personality when they are "bro-ing out" with the guys. They also must have a good relationship with their mother and be able to have deep, meaningful conversations. What Genevieve wants is to find a passionate man who can flirt with her well past the first date and make their love go the distance."
Hailey, 26
Pediatric Nurse from Orlando, Florida
"Hailey is here for the real deal, y'all! She feels like this is all happening at the perfect time for her – her body and career are exactly where she wants them to be: She has the unwavering support of her loving grandma, aka 'Lil Grams,' and now she's just missing a man to complement it all. Hailey has a magnetic personality, is serious about finding love and won't settle for someone who just looks perfect on paper. She is looking for a family-oriented man with career ambition and a close relationship with God. Her dream man will value her and will love her firecracker personality instead of trying to soften her. At the end of the day, Hailey is trying to find her husband by any means possible, so Clayton, we hope you're ready!"
Hunter, 28
Human Resources Specialist from Charlotte, North Carolina
"Hunter is a Disney Princess looking for her Prince Charming. But seriously, Hunter used to work at Walt Disney World as a princess which 1) is way more competitive than you think and 2) absolutely makes sense when you get to know her. She is genuine, empathetic and compassionate. She describes herself as a romantic who longs for a relationship like you see in rom-coms. She is looking for a man who is loving, athletic and outdoorsy. He should also be adventurous with food because when it comes to eating, Hunter is a huge foodie. At her core, Hunter is truly ready to put it all on the line in the hopes of finding her happily ever after."
Ivana, 31
Bar Mitzvah Dancer from Queens, New York
"Ivana is ready to find the one! She calls herself a multi-dater who has dated every type of man NYC has to offer. After some time spent meditating on it, she is here because it's time to manifest true love. She loves to spend her time clubbing, gardening and consignment shopping. Ivana's idea of a romantic date involves dancing naked in the rain and ends with cuddling after her man washes her hair. Also, her future hubby must love ALL animals because Ivana hopes to one day have a dog, five snakes, three exotic frogs, one lizard and a turtle. Above all, Ivana wants a man who is undeniably compatible with her. Well, we know Clayton likes dogs, so hopefully that's a start!"
Jane, 33
Social Media Director from Los Angeles, California
"Jane is the life of the party and not afraid to be bold. She loves to get dolled up for nights out with the girls but not as much as she loves her job working in social media. She likes to play hard but says she works even harder and wants to find a man who is just as passionate about building a successful career for themselves as she is. Jane is a sucker for romance and is done dating 'F boys.' Now that she's making her romantic life a priority, she is ready for a family and hopes that Clayton will be the man with whom she steps into the next chapter of life."
Jill, 26
Architectural Historian from Scituate, Rhode Island
"Jill is full of life and personality. She loves being outside, walking around the local cemeteries and going out for drinks with the girls, but she is tired of being the only single one in her group of friends. Jill is looking for a man with a kind heart who is emotionally mature. Her dream man is someone she can laugh with, have deep conversations with, and someone who she enjoys spending time with more than she enjoys being alone. Physically, she says she is looking for a big, tall, hunk of a man that she can 'climb like a tree.'"
Kate, 32
Real Estate Agent from Lake Hollywood, California
"Kate has an amazing life – a great job with one of Los Angeles' top real estate firms, a beautiful home in the Hollywood Hills, and a glamorous social life that is nonstop fun. Kate feels like she is close to having it all, but the one thing that's missing is a special man in her life. She is looking for a nice, motivated, mature man with a bit of a flashy side. He should love a good thrill because Kate's idea of a romantic date is skydiving. She is over dating Hollywood party boys and ready to finally open her heart to someone ready for something real and hopes to walk away from this experience with a ring on her finger."
Kira, 32
Physician from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
"Kira is attractive, ambitious and wildly accomplished. She is fearlessly focused and dedicated to achieving any goal she sets her sights on, which is proven by her bachelor's degree from Harvard, her MBA from University of Pennsylvania, and her medical degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. WOW! She loves her career practicing internal medicine but is ready to put her professional life on hold so she can truly focus on herself for a change. Kira is looking for a mature man who will excite and inspire her. He should be social, always up for trying new things and appreciate the corny things in life. At the end of the day, Kira says she is looking for a man that will look at her the way she looks at french fries and we think she deserves nothing less."
Lindsay D., 27
Neonatal Nurse from Jacksonville, Florida
"Born and raised in a small town with a loving family, Lindsay grew up encouraged by her supportive parents to chase her beauty queen dreams and won Miss Teen America at the age of 17. After giving birth to her daughter, her plans changed slightly, but Lindsay says she never knew a love like that could exist until she had her daughter! She is still searching for her love story but knows that she has to be selective since she and her daughter are in this together. Lindsay is looking for a man whom she can trust unconditionally. She wants someone who will give her as much respect as she gives them and bonus points for a man who can keep up with her on the dance floor. Lindsay is ready to find love and start a family, so she's hoping by taking this huge step and opening her heart back up to Clayton, their love story can begin."
Lyndsey W., 28
Industrial Sales Representative from Houston, Texas
"When it comes to living life, Lyndsey likes to just go for it! A small town girl making moves in the big city, Lyndsey isn't afraid to take great risk if it means great rewards. She is looking for a man who is humble, reliable and ready to be her best friend. Her faith is incredibly important to her and nothing would make her happier than to share that with the man she loves. Lyndsey is ready to stop wasting her time on men who don't deserve her and find someone who will make her the priority. Lyndsey believes true love is within reach and we hope she's right!"
Mara, 32
Entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey
"Mara is coming in hot and serving us swag! Born in Puerto Rico, she and her family migrated to the U.S. when she was young and has been spicing up the lives of everyone around her ever since. She considers herself the life of the party and is looking for a man to settle down with and keep life fun. When it comes to relationships, she is extremely nurturing but can be quite tough – she loves hard, fights hard and is extremely passionate. Mara is so ready to be in love and not afraid to put in the work to get there. Hope you're ready Clayton!"
Marlena, 30
Former Olympian from Gainesville, Florida
"Marlena is definitely the full package and to say she's accomplished would be an understatement. Not only is she vice president of human resources, but she runs her own real estate company and owns several properties. She also competed for Haiti at the 2012 Summer Olympics in track and field! Yes, she is an Olympian, people! Marlena's energy is infectious and her smile lights up a room. She knows who she is in this world and has worked hard for all that she has in life. When Marlena loves, she loves hard and is looking for the right partner with whom to settle down."
Melina, 27
Personal Trainer from West Hollywood, California
"Melina is a bright, fun and charismatic gal who is ready to jump into the arms of the Bachelor, LITERALLY. When she's not working, she can be found bouncing around the streets of LA in her KANGABOOTS™️, a shock absorbing workout shoe Melina created to make cardio more fun. She lives a fast-paced life that includes shopping for designer clothes, spending time with her horse and eating exclusively from the hot bar at Erewhon. Frankly, she needs a man who can keep up! Her dream partner is incredibly athletic, unapologetic and punctual. She is looking for her best friend and doesn't plan on slowing down until she gets him!"
Rachel, 25
Flight Instructor from Clermont, Florida
"Rachel is a fearless frequent flyer looking for a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Rachel and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure. As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate."
Rianna, 26
Registered Nurse from Dallas, Texas
"A product of Texas, Rianna is a big personality with the cowgirl boots to match. She loves to two-step, hunt and horseback ride, and says she never hesitates to do something outrageous for a memory or experience. In recent years, Rianna has put her career and education at the forefront of her life, but now she's ready to hop back in the saddle and take her shot at finding the one. Rianna is looking for a man who is family-oriented, outgoing and loyal. He must love to travel and bonus points for a man who loves hiking as much as she does. One thing Rianna isn't interested in is a man who wants to change her because she loves who she is and knows that when she meets her soul mate, he'll feel the exact same way."
Salley, 26
Previously Engaged from Charlottesville, Virginia
"Salley is a real-life Meredith Grey looking for her McDreamy. She is a spine surgery robot operator who keeps a tight circle of friends that she likes to have dinner and drinks with but is a career-focused girl who is usually in bed by 11 p.m. She describes herself as religious, family-oriented and adventurous. She says she wants a man who is loyal, fun and willing to give her lots of attention because, why lie? She loves it! She says that when it comes to relationships, she is incredibly supportive and loves to make her man feel appreciated and wanted. What more could Clayton want?!"
Samantha, 26
Occupational Therapist from San Diego, California
"Samantha is an outgoing go-getter who always has a glass-half-full attitude. She loves brunching, going to EDM festivals, and snuggling with her dog while enjoying a glass of white wine. Samantha's career is extremely important to her, but it is not her No. 1 priority – having a family is her biggest desire and she is ready to find a man with whom to grow a family! Samantha's dream man is gregarious, loyal and supportive. He also must be able to clean up after himself because Samantha wants a partner and not someone that she has to take care of. Samantha is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she's ready to put it all on the line for the pursuit of love."
Sarah, 23
Wealth Management Advisor from New York City, New York
"Sarah may be young, but she's gone through more in life than the average girl her age and she doesn't let it slow her down. When she's not killing it on Wall Street, she loves spending time with her family, taking trips to the spa, and growing the nonprofit she started which aims to support adopted children. Sarah says that she is a hopeless romantic and is ready to find the one. Her perfect man is respectful, easy-going and spontaneous by nature. He'll also love co-hosting dinner parties with her, giving her hugs that she can get lost in, and will share in her love of Valentine's Day. Sarah says that when she falls, she falls hard and fast; so Clayton, get ready to catch!"
Serene, 26
Elementary School Teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
"Serene's spirit is robust and her passion is strong. When she's not making a difference in her student's lives, she loves to spend time relaxing with close friends or planning her next big adventure. Serene knows her worth and what she needs to be happy. When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back. Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He's open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family. Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give, so we can't wait to see if she finds our Bachelor a worthy recipient."
Shanae, 29
Recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio
"Shanae is a small-town girl with a HUGE personality. She describes herself as faithful, patient and lovable, and is here to find a man who can keep up with her in all facets of life. She is looking for a man with confidence that won't waste time playing games. She also values her independence, so while Shanae wants to build a life with someone, she also wants someone who encourages her to achieve the goals she has set for herself. Above all, Shanae wants to be able to be herself with a man who will honor and cherish her for the gem that she is."
Sierra, 26
Yoga Instructor from Dallas, Texas
"Sierra is a bold and beautiful firecracker of a woman. She loves traveling, yoga, dressing to impress, and working toward achieving her goals. Sierra says that everything she does has deep thought and purpose, so then why come to "The Bachelor"? Sierra is ready for marriage and she wants it soon! She is looking for a man who is cultured, direct and just as ambitious as she is. Also, please be clean because Sierra has no time for anyone with bad hygiene. Sierra is done wasting time and is ready to jump into love with both feet. Will Clayton be the man to take the plunge with her? Only time will tell."
Susie, 28
Wedding Videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia
"Susie is a beauty queen with a passion for adventure. Whether it's moving to Japan to experience a new culture or winning Miss Virginia 2020, Susie loves to defy expectations and is looking for a man who will keep life interesting. What Susie finds sexy is a thoughtful man who prioritizes quality time and creating shared experiences. With Susie, loyalty is the bottom line and she needs someone she can trust to her core. Above all, she wants someone who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams no matter where those dreams take her."
Teddi, 24
Surgical Unit Nurse from Highland, California
"Teddi is a catch. She is beautiful, smart and a total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul's counterpart. Though Teddi grew up in a strict Christian household, she lives by her own rules and has no interest in settling just to settle. Teddi is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won't be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date. While she is all about forming deep connections, Teddi also wants a man who can have fun with her and who won't be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip! Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it."
Tessa, 26
Human Resources Specialist from Brooklyn, New York
"Tessa is such a romantic that she is often accused of being cinematic. She loves grand romantic gestures, and when asked how she feels about love, she says "there's definitely a moment to be extra and romance is IT!" She loves attending concerts, spending time at her neighborhood dive bar, and dancing through the night until the sun comes up. Tessa is looking for a man who is kind, inclusive, and always pushing themselves to be better. She finds vulnerability super attractive and wants to be with a man who doesn't have trouble sharing his emotions. Tessa also dreams of finding someone to share her passion for music with because, for her, there is no sweeter song than a song of love."