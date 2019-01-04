Mean Girls Reunion! Lindsay Lohan and Jonathan Bennett Will Team Up for Beach Club Aftershow

That’s so fetch!

Mean Girls fans will have something extra special to look forward to on Jan. 8, because immediately following the premiere episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Lindsay Lohan and Jonathan Bennett will join forces during the reality series’ aftershow.

Lohan, 32, played homeschooled heroine Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic, and Bennett, 37, played her love interest, Aaron Samuels.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: After The Show, will follow the debut episode, MTV announced Friday.

During the 30-minute program, which was taped in MTV’s Time Square Studio, Lohan will answer questions about her Mykonos empire, as well as all of her business ventures, as Bennett hosts. Fans will also get some exclusive sneak peeks at all the drama and excitement to come on the rest of the season of Lohan’s new reality show.

In a selfie taken of the pair on set, Bennet put his arm around Lohan as the actress puckered her lips.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday’s premiere, the actress and her creative partner Panos Spentzos sit down with their handpicked team of VIP hosts to talk about their expected behavior.

“If someone wants to work with me and be an ambassador for Lohan branding, then I need to know what their real purposes are, not just working with me, but in life,” Lohan says during the clip.

Although there seemed to be a slight snafu concerning alcohol ( the news hosts had already consumed all of it before the pair arrived), Lohan explained that while Mykonos might be a party capital of the world, they’re all there to work.

“Mykonos is a very good place to think that you’re here to have fun. It’s about building this brand that we have made together, and I need you guys to be the background of that structure,” she said.

The docuseries, which began shooting in July, will follow Lohan as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece, with the launch of Lohan Beach House. (This is her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

Fans of the actress will also be able to catch up on all things LiLo during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments special on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.