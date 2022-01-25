Meagan Good Says She's Still 'Hopeful for the Future' After 'Painful' Divorce from DeVon Franklin

"I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together — what he's given to my life and what I was able to give to him," Meagan Good said

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Meagan Good is focusing on the positive after announcing her split from ex DeVon Franklin.

Good, 40, joined her Harlem castmates for a Twitter Spaces conversation hosted by xoNecole on Saturday. When the group was asked to weigh in on "letting go" of toxic relationships, Good addressed the importance of "knowing your worth" — something she admitted was "unique" to her current situation.

"Throughout life, I've always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they'll get to the place that they're going to and then, they would be over," the actress said. "I've always had an attitude of like, 'Alright, next chapter. We'll see what's next,' and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back, regardless of how it ends."

Good added that it's important to "be in complete gratitude of the experience and the space that you guys took up together in that season." But she said she still feels her current situation is a "little different."

"I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever," the Think Like a Man star said. "The fact that it's not that situation, it's been, for sure, one of most — if not the worst — most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life, to be honest. But I think that I've kind of surprised myself."

While Good said she has been "grieving" since her marriage ended, she's managed to surprise herself upon realizing she is "still optimistic."

"I still am hopeful for the future," she said. "Maybe this isn't a chapter, but I do feel that this is my next act in life and I trust God. Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store — and that's all I can really do."

Good added, "Even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together — what he's given to my life and what I was able to give to him. Every season, every single part of it has been incredible."

Good also acknowledged that she's "still hurt" and that it's "going to be a long time" before she fully heals, but the situation has nonetheless brought her relationship with God to "new depths and new heights."

Good met Franklin while working on the 2011 film Jumping the Broom. She and the 43-year-old film producer got engaged in May 2012 and wed that June in Malibu, California.

Last month, PEOPLE broke the news of Good and Franklin's marriage coming to an end after nine years. The former couple revealed they came to their decision "after much prayer and consideration."

"We have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," Good and Franklin said in a joint statement. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," Good and Franklin's statement added.

Following the news of their split, a source told PEOPLE it was "a long time coming."