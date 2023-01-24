Meagan Good Says Whoopi Goldberg Was 'Instrumental' and 'Eye-Opening' as She Split from Husband of 10 Years

Whoopi Goldberg played a critical role in helping Meagan Good get through her divorce, the actress reveals.

During her appearance on Tuesday's episode of The View, the Harlem costars reflected on meeting for the first time more than 30 years ago when Good was just starting out as an actress.

Good, 41, also opened up about her personal life, including her divorce from DeVon Franklin after nearly 10 years of marriage.

"I've learned a lot about myself. I've rediscovered myself in a lot of ways," she told The View co-hosts.

She saluted Goldberg, 67, and added, "Also I gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that, because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me."

Looking ahead, Good said she's "really excited about what's next," adding, "I'm like, 'All right, Lord, if you allowed it, what's next, Dad?' It's exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever's supposed to be next."

She continued, "I'm really embracing that, excited about it. I don't know what to expect and that's kind of amazing."

Good and Franklin, 44, filed for divorce in December 2021.

At the time, the pair — who wed in June 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie Jumping the Broom in 2011 — told PEOPLE that there was "no one at fault" for the end of their marriage and that it marked "the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the pair said in their joint statement.

This past December, Franklin, 44, explained the "painful" nature of being on the "other side of a marriage that did not work."

"It changes everything.... I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: 'DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'" the producer and author recalled during an installment of Red Table Talk. "I might've well broken down. Because I never saw this moment."

The relationship adviser explained that when he said "I do" to his now ex-wife "there was never a moment when we were thinking 'I don't.' "

"So to live in the 'I don't,' you don't know what it's like until you do," he said.

While together, Good and Franklin documented their romantic journey the best-selling book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

After announcing their divorce, a source told PEOPLE that Good and Franklin's breakup was "a long time coming."

"Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year," the source said. "When they did have time in their schedules, it'd often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together."