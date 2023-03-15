Meagan Good Opens Up About Why Divorce Was Her 'Biggest Fear' and 'Nothing I Would Have Ever Chosen'

Meagan Good is getting real about her split from DeVon Franklin.

The decision to divorce wasn't hers, the Harlem star shares in her first ESSENCE solo cover interview as she details the difficulties resulting from the fallout of the marriage.

"It's nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated," said Good, 41. "I was like, 'This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don't understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result.'"

Good and Franklin announced their divorce in December 2021 after nine years of marriage and finalized the split in June 2022, just a week after what would have been their 10-year anniversary.

Good told ESSENCE she still considers Franklin, 44, "an incredible and beautiful person," confirming that neither did anything malicious toward the other.

But once the news of the divorce went public, some fans questioned the truth behind their 2017 book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. This, in turn, made Good examine her own approach to love moving forward.

"I struggled with that," she admits. "I was like, 'I don't know if I should be celibate now. I don't know what I should do.' I even was at a point early on when I felt, obviously, I still believe in Jesus, but I'm not sure what to believe about anything else anymore."

Good revealed the divorce was especially difficult because she didn't want to follow in the footsteps of her parents, who had also split up after 10 years of marriage.

"That was rough because my biggest fear was what happened between my mom and my dad would happen to me, which is you've been with your husband for 10 years and you break up," she said. "I would say, 'I'm never getting divorced. I'm in it forever, good, bad, whatever it is, I'm never going to give up. You're my person, I'm your person, that's it.'"

Now that some time has passed, Good said she's come to a place of acceptance and is "grateful" for her time with Franklin.

She now feels "excitement" for her future and looks forward to opening herself up to relationships to come.

"I get to start life all over again, in my prime, with so many incredible things happening in my life and in my career," she affirmed. "I get to do this again."