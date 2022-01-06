Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin, recently announced that they have split after nine years of marriage

Meagan Good Reflects on Year of 'Transitions' amid Divorce: 'Going to Take a Beat for Myself'

Meagan Good says her life has been "amazing" despite recent "transitions."

Good, 40, announced last month that she and her husband, DeVon Franklin, are divorcing after nine years of marriage. During a Wednesday appearance on The Real, Good opened up about the past year, which included a milestone birthday and the changes to her relationship.

"It's been amazing, like so many transitions," she said. "Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40."

Good added, "It's been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It's crazy. It's a blessing."

When asked by The Real hosts about what changes she made ahead of her 40th birthday in August, Good replied that she told herself she would take a moment of her own.

"It was like, 'OK, I'm going to take a beat for myself.' I stopped drinking back in April," she said, explaining that she did not drink alcohol through August. "I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven't spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel God's called me to it."

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend Lapalme Magazine's Party for Cover Stars Anthony Anderson And Meagan Good at Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on April 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Good added, "But I was like, 'I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life,' " before telling the hosts that her Christian faith is "everything" to her.

"It's the base I build everything on," she said.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

PEOPLE confirmed Good and Franklin's split last month. The former couple, who first met on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, got engaged in May 2012 and wed in June 2012.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," Good and Franklin shared in a joint statement.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," the former couple's statement continued. "We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

A source told PEOPLE Dec. 23 that Good and Franklin's divorce was "a long time coming."

The insider explained, "Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year. When they did have time in their schedules, it'd often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together."