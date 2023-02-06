Meagan Good Says Halle Berry Showed Her 'Support and Love' amid Divorce

Halle Berry has been showing love to Meagan Good since the week she got married — and as Good explains, she's extended that support during her divorce, too.

Opening up about her admiration for Berry, 56, during an episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Monday, Good, 41, said that outside of following each other on Instagram and sharing one heartfelt conversation in particular, Berry has offered her an ear during the difficult times as well.

"We share the same makeup artist, shoutout to Jorge back there," Good told Hudson. "He was saying, she was wanting to know [if] she should reach out to me when I was going through my divorce. So I was just like, that's really sweet that there was a lot of support and love."

Good and her former husband DeVon Franklin filed for divorce after nine years of marriage in December 2021. They first met on the set of the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, got engaged in May 2012 and wed in June 2012 — the same month when she apparently first met Berry.

During her appearance on Hudson's show, the Harlem actress told the exact story of how she and Berry met at a restaurant, when Good was contemplating if she should greet her or not. Ultimately, she decided she'd do so when Berry was done eating, and opened with "Hi, I'm Meagan," before the fellow actress responded with "I know who you are."

"I was like, 'I love you so much, you've been such an inspiration to me. I know you've gone through so many things publicly and privately and in your career, and you're just so strong.' And she got emotional, and I got emotional," Good recalled to Hudson.

"First I got emotional, then she got emotional because I got emotional," she continued. "And she just was so sweet. And then, two years later, she started following me on Instagram and she comments on my pictures."

Berry wasn't the only person to show kindness toward Good amid her divorce.

The star has also credited Whoopi Goldberg as being "instrumental" in the process thanks to conversations they had. On an episode of The View last month, Good saluted the host, 67, and opened up about the process of having "rediscovered myself in a lot of ways."

"Also I gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that, because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me," Good said.

At the time, Good noted she'd been "really excited about what's next," adding, "I'm like, 'All right, Lord, if you allowed it, what's next, Dad?' It's exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever's supposed to be next."

She continued, "I'm really embracing that, excited about it. I don't know what to expect and that's kind of amazing."

After filing for divorce, Good and Franklin, 44, told PEOPLE in a statement that there was "no one at fault" for the end of their marriage and that it marked "the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the pair said in their joint statement.