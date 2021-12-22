Everything Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Said About Their Relationship: 'Marriage Is Work, Every Day'

After nine years of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are going their separate ways.

On Dec. 21, the couple announced they are getting divorced in an official statement to PEOPLE.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," Good and Franklin said in a joint statement.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

Over the past decade, the Harlem actress and producer have offered candid glimpses into their relationship, including various interviews, sweet Instagram tributes, and their New York Times best-seller book The Wait, which they co-wrote together and details their personal love story.

