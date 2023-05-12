Why Mayim Bialik Walked Off the Set of 'Jeopardy!'

Ken Jennings will fill in for Bialik during the last week of filming for season 39 of Jeopardy!

By
Published on May 12, 2023 10:45 AM
mayim bialik
Photo: Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty

Mayim Bialik is standing in solidarity — and stepping back from Jeopardy!

The Big Bang Theory alum supported the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike on Thursday by walking off the set, according to Deadline. That makes Jeopardy! the first game show to be impacted by the strike.

PEOPLE reached out to Jeopardy! and Bialk's team for comment.

The show will go on in Bialik's absence, though — Ken Jennings will take over the remainder of Bialik's filming schedule for the remaining one week of season 39, per Entertainment Weekly.

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennigs
Mike Pont/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jennings, 48, and Bialik, 47, have been divvying up Jeopardy! hosting duties, with Jennings typically hosting daily Jeopardy! episodes and Bialik hosting Celebrity Jeopardy!, the Jeopardy! National College Championship and other episodes as her schedule has allowed.

Bialk is just one celebrity taking part in the writers' strike, which began last week. Writers from all areas of Hollywood stepped out of work to demand fair pay. This marks the first Writers Guild strike since 2007.

The Call Me Kat lead joins some Jeopardy! writers on the picket line. Michele Loud, a writer for the show, previously told Variety: "Our words are on the screen every night. There is no Jeopardy! without writers. Without us it's just an empty blue screen."

Loud and Bialik are joined by additional Jeopardy! writers Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse.

Jeopardy! airs weekday evenings (check local listings).

