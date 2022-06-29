On a recent episode of her podcast, Mayim Bialik said viewers often compare her to co-host Ken Jennings in unkind ways

Mayim Bialik Talks Jeopardy! Fans Who Tell Her 'Deeply Insulting Things But with a Big Smile'

Jeopardy! fans can be ruthless when it comes to their thoughts on Mayim Bialik.

The Big Bang Theory alum, who co-hosts Jeopardy! alongside Ken Jennings, recently opened up about the harsh criticism she has faced from longtime viewers about her involvement in the show.

In a conversation with Justin Long on her podcast Bialik Breakdown, the co-host addressed the hatred that has been prevalent since she took the hosting gig.

According to Bialik, one of the most common remarks she gets from fans is: "We don't prefer you to Ken."

Bialik, 46, also shared another backhanded remark that has been relayed to her. "Like, 'I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty,'" she recalled. "I get that a lot."

Long, 44, then questioned what it is about Hollywood that makes onlookers have such strong — and vocal — opinions about their favorite and least favorite celebrities.

"Isn't that wild?" he said. "It's the only profession that I can think of — or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile."

"[They tell you] exactly how they feel," Bialik responded in agreement.

Bialik took over the co-hosting role after longtime host, Alex Trebek, died in late 2020. In 2021, it was announced that Bialik and Jennings would co-host the series on a rotating basis.

Neither Bialik nor Jennings were Jeopardy!'s first choice of replacement host. The show initially announced series executive producer Mike Richards as the permanent host in 2021. Richards was then removed from the position after his past controversial comments and alleged behaviors resurfaced.

In May, Bialik became the show's temporary full-time host when Jennings took a hiatus from the series.

"I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," Jennings tweeted. "We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."

Viewers had mixed reactions about Jennings' leave, with many asking for Bialik to be replaced on social media. Others argued it was more about the show than the host. "I much prefer Ken but Mayim does an adequate job. It's the game that matters not the host," one user wrote.

Today, Jeopardy! is still adjusting their hosting lineup. On June 27, the game show told fans to keep an eye out for an upcoming hosting announcement.