Mayim Bialik on Her Struggle with Depression and Seeking Help 'Like Your Life Depends on It'

Mayim Bialik has an important message for anyone struggling with mental health: Don’t give up on seeking help.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Child Mind Institute is partnering with a number of celebrities to release a daily video as part of its #MyYoungerSelf campaign to end the stigma attached to mental health and learning disorders. Recorded at home on their smartphones, the stars are sharing powerful, inspiring messages while speaking to a younger version of themselves.

PEOPLE has your exclusive first look at Bialik’s video, in which the Big Bang Theory star gets candid about her struggle with depression.

“I think what I would have liked to tell my younger self about my mental health is that there are answers,” she says. “For me, some of those answers I had to wait years to find and I needed to get different help, which ended up being really the right kind of help.”

“But I had this notion when I was younger that if something didn’t work once, or if a therapist didn’t work, or if a medication didn’t work, that nothing would ever work,” she adds. “I wish I could have told my younger self that something will work — it’s just going to take sometimes more research, sometimes more referrals, and really figuring things out like your life depends on it. Because for me, it did.”

Mayim Bialik

The social media campaign brings together more than three dozen actors, Olympians, authors, comedians, advocates and other influencers in the hopes of eliminating stigma by showing children and adolescents who struggle that there is a bright future ahead if they open up and ask for help.

Other celebrities participating this year include Kristen Bell, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Van Der Beek, Gabrielle Union, Brittany Snow and Sarah Silverman.

For more information, visit childmind.org.