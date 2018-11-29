Mayim Bialik Spent Thanksgiving with Her Ex-Husband's New Girlfriend: 'I Was Nervous'

Blending families isn’t always easy to do — but Mayim Bialik and her ex-husband seem to have it down.

Bialik spent Thanksgiving with her kids, ex-husband Michael Stone and his new girlfriend. The actress opened up about the experience in her blog Grok Nation, admitting she was a bit nervous about having everyone in the same room.

“It was our first time doing this kind of meal together,” she wrote. “I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous.”

The Big Bang Theory star said it was important for her to put her own discomfort aside for the sake of her sons Miles, 13, and Frederick, 10.

“Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced,” Bialik wrote. “I want to witness them eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father.”

She added: “I want to model for my boys what our family looks like in all of its non-traditionalness. They are the products of me and their dad. It’s important for them to see us working together to make holidays special together.”

But along with the stress of spending time with her ex’s new girlfriend, Bialik revealed she recently split from her boyfriend (whom she never publicly identified) and still hasn’t fully healed from the breakup.

“I am single again and it was painful to be ‘alone,’ ” she wrote, adding that she is working to embrace pain and stay positive. “Life can be painful. Loss is painful. But I’m forcing myself not to wallow in self-pity (which is something I could have easily earned a PhD in …). Pain does not have to paralyze us. It can be present while simultaneously moving forward. This year, it propelled me to my ex-husband’s house.”

So how did it go?

“With the attitude of gratitude I went into it with, I shouldn’t be surprised that it went great. It was an enjoyable evening,” she said. “We did a puzzle and watched some of the Macy’s parade. We also watched a little football. The food was great and there were plenty of leftovers. I didn’t eat so much that I felt sick. My cheesecake was delicious if I do say so myself. We took a walk before dinner and after. The air was chilly and it rained last night so it wasn’t smoky out. There were some Christmas lights up in my ex’s neighborhood, and they bring me joy just looking at them.”

Bialik and Stone split in 2012 after nine years of marriage, and the two have been dedicated to peacefully co-parenting their sons in the years since.

“Divorce isn’t the end of a family,” Bialik previously said on her blog. “It’s the end of a nuclear family, it’s the end of a family living in one house, but we still have responsibilities to each other’s families and to our kids as a family.”