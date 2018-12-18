Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About Her Painful Recent Breakup and Being Single Over the Holidays

Mayim Bialik is coming to terms with the end of her latest love story.

The Big Bang Theory star — who revealed over Thanksgiving that she had recently split from her boyfriend, whom she has never publicly identified — opened up about the single life in a blog post for her women’s lifestyle website Grok Nation on Tuesday.

“My love story is nothing particularly exceptional,” wrote Bialik, 43. “I mean, he was — er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over.”

The actress was honest about the difficulties of ending a relationship.

“If ever there were a story that should have ended not like this, I feel this might be it,” she confessed. “But he has his own will and much as I wish I could control his will, I cannot. And so here we are.”

Bialik also admitted that being newly single over the holidays wasn’t making it any easier to heal.

“There is rarely good timing for a break up,” she wrote. “But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I’m just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up.”

“Commercials tell me this is the time of year to buy the woman you love expensive jewelry. It’s also when people get proposed to,” Bialik continued. “And I would be lying if I said it didn’t enter my mind that this holiday season might hold a promise of a secure future for me.”

Still, Bialik advised readers in a similar situation to maintain their perspective.

“All over the world, people are suffering and in need. We can get through this season alone. I can even be alone for a long time if that’s my path. I have many other things to work on, work for and work toward,” she wrote. “If you are not getting support from compassionate ears and hearts, seek the assistance of a therapist, school or work counselor or social worker, or go online and find help in your area. But also remember to be grateful for blessings, even if they are small. There is light at the end of this.”

The actress also offered tips for working through the emotions, including banning sad music: “When we broke up the last time (two years ago), I listened to SO MUCH ADELE that my children would weep when they heard the music blaring; but not from sadness, from misery at hearing Adele AGAIN.”

In November, Bialik spent Thanksgiving with ex-husband Michael Stone and their sons, Miles, 13, and Frederick, 10.

“I want to model for my boys what our family looks like in all of its non-traditionalness,” she wrote at the time. “They are the products of me and their dad. It’s important for them to see us working together to make holidays special together.”

“With the attitude of gratitude I went into it with, I shouldn’t be surprised that it went great. It was an enjoyable evening,” she continued. “We did a puzzle and watched some of the Macy’s parade. We also watched a little football. The food was great and there were plenty of leftovers. I didn’t eat so much that I felt sick. My cheesecake was delicious if I do say so myself. We took a walk before dinner and after. The air was chilly and it rained last night so it wasn’t smoky out. There were some Christmas lights up in my ex’s neighborhood, and they bring me joy just looking at them.”

Bialik and Stone split in 2012 after nine years of marriage, and the two have been dedicated to peacefully co-parenting their sons in the years since.

“Divorce isn’t the end of a family,” Bialik previously said on her site. “It’s the end of a nuclear family, it’s the end of a family living in one house, but we still have responsibilities to each other’s families and to our kids as a family.”