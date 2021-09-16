Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host Jeopardy! Through 2021 After Mike Richards' Exit

Mike Richards stepped down as the new host of Jeopardy! after a series of scandals

Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings will split Jeopardy! hosting duties for the remainder of the game show's 38th season, as the search for a new permanent host continues.

Sony Pictures Television announced the news Thursday, almost a month after the previously announced host, Mike Richards, stepped down amid a series of scandals.

Bialik had already stepped in as the interim host after Richards' sudden exit, shortly after she was announced as the host of Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series. The Big Bang Theory alum and neuroscientist, 45, will take over hosting duties starting Monday and running through Nov. 5.

After that, Bialik and Jennings — who as a contestant in 2004 went on an unprecedented 74-game victory streak worth $2.52 million — will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.

Sony announced on Aug. 11 that Richards, 46, had been selected as the new permanent host of the daily syndicated game show, about nine months after the death of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. Just over a week later, however, he told staffers in a memo obtained by PEOPLE that he was stepping down after disparaging comments he previously made about women and other marginalized groups resurfaced an a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014.

He apologized in a statement obtained by PEOPLE prior to the news of his exit, saying, "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago."

He added: "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

Mike Richards Mike Richards | Credit: Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions

Richards was then ousted as the executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for the two shows, announced in a letter sent to staff on Aug. 31.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," Prete wrote in the letter, obtained by PEOPLE. "That clearly has not happened."

Richards also previously faced allegations of workplace discrimination during his time at The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal. Accusations of pregnancy discrimination arose in two complaints filed by former models on the shows. Richards was not personally named in the lawsuits, which were filed against CBS and producer Fremantle Media.

"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show," Richards previously wrote in the staff letter addressing the allegations. "I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right."