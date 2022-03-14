“What I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully,” Mayim Bialik said of her schedule so far for the legendary quiz show

Mayim Bialik Says She Would 'Love' to Become the First Permanent Female Host of Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik is hoping to keep her place at the podium on Jeopardy!

The actress, 46, and current Jeopardy! host told Entertainment Tonight she would love to present the hit quiz show full time. The Big Bang Theory alum and Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings are continuing to split hosting duties for season 38, airing now.

"I would love that," Bialik said at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday when asked if she'd be interested in the opportunity if it arose. "I like to say, I've lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I'm hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully, I'll know more before May 6."

Bialik also said it would be an honor to be the first woman to host the iconic show full time.

"I think being a female is its own mark," she explained. "My grandparents were immigrants to this country, and escaped pograms, and World War II, so for me in two generations, be in a position to be a woman and a host in that iconic role, blows my mind."

Jeopardy! was previously hosted by Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 at age 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

If tapped for Trebek's job, Bialik said she would feel supported by the beloved host's family.

"I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them. I want to only honor," she said. "You can't match him, so there's no need to try, but [we] do continuously want their blessing, that what we are doing is supporting that legacy."

Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy Mayim Bialik | Credit: Jeopardy/Instagram

Jeopardy! announced on Twitter in December 2021 that Bialik and Jennings would continue to co-host with Michael Davies as executive producer. No further announcements about a permanent host have yet been made.

In other television plans, the star stayed mum regarding whether or not fans can expect a third season of her sitcom Call Me Kat.

"We are in season 2. As I said, I live season to season, and we do have a very big ending for season two coming up. It's been very exciting for us," told ET.