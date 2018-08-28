Mayim Bialik Jokes About 'Getting Into Bed' with Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory Set

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are getting cozy.

The actress, 42, shared a new smiley selfie in a bed alongside her Big Bang Theory costar, 45. In the picture, Bialik — who plays Amy Farrah Fowler — wore a nightgown, while Parsons — the series’ Sheldon Cooper — cozied up to his TV wife in flannel.

Bialik wrote, “Always happy to be getting into bed with this guy.”

Earlier on Tuesday, she informed fans via her Instagram story that she was filming by posting a picture in a purple shirt that she captioned, “Amy again.”

The onscreen duo’s playful selfie comes just after news broke that The Big Bang Theory is ending after season 12.

Bialik initially commented on the news on her website, Grok Nation. “Am I happy? Of course not,” she wrote. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

Mayim Bialik/Instagram

Bialik went on to say that her “most critically important job” is parenting her sons with ex Michael Stone, Frederick, 10, and Miles, 12.

She added, “Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the #1 comedy in America is unbelievable. And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

The show is drawing to a close because Parsons allegedly wanted to leave, according to reports.

Parsons addressed the show’s conclusion on Instagram. “It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” he wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

He continued, “And while I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren’t pictured here — whether they were in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off.”

Bialik commented on Parsons’ post, “Jim. Beautifully stated.”