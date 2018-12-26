Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Christmas Depression Due to Her Breakup, Fighting Cats and Politics

The holidays can be a painful time for anyone experiencing a loss of some sort. That includes Mayim Bialik, who recently split from her boyfriend of five years.

The 43-year-old actress opened up about her struggle in the caption of a Christmas Eve selfie that shows her in bed, wearing a blue T-shirt and looking sadly at the camera.

“I’m … not doing so well to be quite honest,” Bialik begins before attributing her down-in-the-dumps feelings to first, the ongoing government shutdown, second, her breakup — “I’m newly single,” she writes — and third, her pets.

“The most pressing issue right now is that my cats – after 2 years together – have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces. Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch. Just keeping you updated as to my life here. Happy Erev Christmas!” the Emmy nominee concludes.

(Erev is a Hebrew word for the day before a holiday, usually a Jewish one.)

The Big Bang Theory star first revealed that she and her boyfriend, whom she never publicly identified, were no longer an item in a blog post on her lifestyle website, Grok Nation, after Thanksgiving.

“I am single again and it was painful to be ‘alone,’ ” she wrote, adding that she is working to stay positive. “Life can be painful. Loss is painful. But I’m forcing myself not to wallow in self-pity (which is something I could have easily earned a PhD in …). Pain does not have to paralyze us. It can be present while simultaneously moving forward,” Bialik added.

She discussed the topic again in another online essay published the week before Christmas.

“My love story is nothing particularly exceptional,” the Blossom alum mused. “I mean, he was — er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over.”

She then got very honest about the difficulties of ending a relationship.

“If ever there were a story that should have ended not like this, I feel this might be it,” Bialik confessed. “But he has his own will and much as I wish I could control his will, I cannot. And so here we are.”

The actress also admitted that being newly single over the holidays wasn’t making it any easier to heal.

“There is rarely good timing for a break up,” she wrote. “But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I’m just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up.”

“Commercials tell me this is the time of year to buy the woman you love expensive jewelry. It’s also when people get proposed to,” Bialik continued. “And I would be lying if I said it didn’t enter my mind that this holiday season might hold a promise of a secure future for me.”

Still, the neuroscientist advised readers in a similar situation to maintain their perspective.

“All over the world, people are suffering and in need. We can get through this season alone. I can even be alone for a long time if that’s my path. I have many other things to work on, work for and work toward,” she wrote. “If you are not getting support from compassionate ears and hearts, seek the assistance of a therapist, school or work counselor or social worker, or go online and find help in your area. But also remember to be grateful for blessings, even if they are small. There is light at the end of this.”

The actress was on the upswing by Tuesday. “Better this morning. Couch more comfortable with blanket as substitute sheet. New earrings by my friend’s daughter Iris cheered me up,” she wrote on Instagram. “Cat on meds for kidney infection and hopefully he will be better soon. 🐈 Heading to a 🍿 movie and Chinese food. Like we do. #whatjewsdoonxmas …Merry 🎄 Christmas, everyone!”

Bialik was previously married to Michael Stone for nine years. They finalized their divorced in 2013 and have two sons together, Miles, born in 2005, and Frederick, born in 2008.