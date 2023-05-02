Mayan Lopez Says 'Lopez vs Lopez' Is a 'Metamorphosis of Relationship' with Dad George After Fallout

Lopez vs Lopez is a real reflection of the relationship between Mayan Lopez and father, George Lopez.

After reuniting on-screen for the first time since Mayan's family fallout, the 27-year-old spoke with PEOPLE about how "life imitates art."

"My character got to have Christmas with her family, and I got jealous because I hadn't had Christmas with my family since [parents George and Ann Serrano had] gotten divorced," she says. "But then this last year, I was able to have Christmas with my family since the last 12 years."

She added, "Some things about reconnection, it's true. Sometimes there's just moments where we're just really talking to each other as a father and a daughter would."

Lopez vs Lopez follows a fictionalized version of George and Mayan as they navigate reconnection after estrangement in their father-daughter relationship. It's a similar story to Mayan and George's real life. They spent years out of contact, though the COVID pandemic brought them back together.

With such a recent reconnection, Mayan says some of Lopez vs Lopez feels like redemption. "Even with the finale, we had a very emotional scene, and even just thinking that at the beginning of the show, we were still figuring it out," she says. "We couldn't have done what we did at the end. So it's a full metamorphosis of our relationship."

Mayan, who supported her dad Monday at his George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, adds: "And to even be here today, there's some years where I couldn't go because I wasn't speaking to my dad and I didn't want to see him. So just the last couple of years that I've been being here, to be able to support him, to be able to support this charity, it just all rings true to reconnection and connecting what's most important."

Lopez vs Lopez airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.