Maya Rudolph Wins First-Ever Emmy for Voice-Over Performance in Big Mouth

The actress also earned two nominations for guest actress in a comedy series for her work on The Good Place and Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph is officially an Emmy award winner!

During night four of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy's, the actress took home her first-ever Emmy for outstanding character voice-over performance for her role as Connie the Hormone Monstress in Netflix's Big Mouth.

While the comedian did not have a virtual acceptance speech, she later shared her excitement for the win on her Instagram Story.

"I WON AN EMMY!" the actress wrote alongside a smiling selfie.

Rudolph, 48, also included a sticker of her Big Mouth character and another of Lola Skumpy from the comedy series exclaiming, "Oh My."

The Bridesmaids star then shared a short video message reacting to the Emmy news.

"Thank you Television Academy for letting me win this Emmy," Rudolph mouthed along to an off-screen voice, most likely from one of her kids.

"I am so grateful because I never won an Emmy before. It's a very wonderful feeling. I think that it would be better if I won more," she added.

Nick Kroll, who stars in and co-created Big Mouth, reacted to Rudolph's win on Twitter.

"MAYA!!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote alongside an announcement of the news.

Image zoom Maya Rudolph Instagram

Big Mouth co-creator and executive producer Andrew Goldberg also sent Rudolph a congratulatory message on Twitter.

"Congratulations to your Hormone Monstress and mine, the one and only @MayaRudolph!!!" he wrote.

The Saturday Night Live alum made history this year by being nominated twice in the same category for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series. One of the dual nominations being for her genius impression of California senator and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Rudolph's three Emmy nominations this year bring her to a career total of six.

The actress scored nominations for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Good Place in 2018 and 2019 as well as a nod in the same category for SNL in 2012.

The 2020 Emmys were initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but it was moved to a virtual format on July 29.

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night," the Television Academy said in a statement.