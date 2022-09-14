Maya Hawke Says She 'Would Do Anything' for a 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off with Joe Keery's Steve

Maya Hawke is ready to see what the future holds for her Stranger Things character, Robin Buckley.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the actress, 24, spoke about her relationship to her Stranger Things character and her hopes for the Hawkins gang moving forward.

While Hawke said she is sure more beloved characters will die in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit, she particularly hoped Robin, the multilingual, adventurous band geek she plays, is one of them.

"I would love to die and get my hero's moment," she told the outlet. "I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

However, she knows that a death might not be on the table as the creators/showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, love their actors. "The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them," she explained. "I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

If Robin does survive the season, Hawke said she'd be open to the idea of a spin-off, set in the nineties and featuring Joe Keery's loveable jock character, Steve Harrington. She also joked that it would be a coming-of-age story set in New York, where the pair would party at clubs and "figure their s--- out."

"Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything," Hawke said. "He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

From left: Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. Netflix

Speaking of Steve, who confessed his feelings for former flame Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) in season 4, Hawke said her character is a fan, but she personally is not. "I think that Robin definitely wants whatever would make Steve the happiest, which appears to certainly be Nancy," she said.

Hawke also revealed that she has never been super invested in the relationships of the Stranger Things characters because the show is about friendship.

"There's such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we're all supposed to arrive at," she told Rolling Stone. "Find this one perfect person and then everything's good and the story's over. Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn't ending, but there's something about our female heroes always getting endings — which is them finding the right guy — that I'm super over."

"I think that the show is really wonderful in that way, it has all these beautiful friendships," she added. "I hope that Nancy — whether she's with Jonathan or Steve — gets an ending that feels rewarding in that way, too."

Maya Hawke.

Since Stranger Things, Hawke's acting career has taken off. She is currently co-starring in Netflix's new exciting revenge thriller Do Revenge with Riverdale's Camila Mendes. The multitalented Hawke has also expanded her focus to music, with her second album, Moss, out Sept. 23.

Because her parents are superstar-famous — she is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman — the actress told Rolling Stone the has to handle "the nepotism thing" carefully.

"I have no idea who I would be if I was somebody else. I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite; so you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That's my ethos," she said.

Her secret? Not to take anyone else's opinions of her too seriously.

"If you read the good reviews, they're partly true, and if you read the bad things that people say, they're also partly true," she explained. "You're not God's gift to humanity, nor are you a little dirty garbage rat. You're neither and you're both."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.