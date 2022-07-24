The Stranger Things actress teamed up with her father to promote his new docuseries

Maya Hawke Is the Spitting Image of Uma Thurman as She Poses for Photo with Her Dad Ethan Hawke

Maya Hawke looked just like her mother as she posed on the red carpet with her father Ethan Hawke.

The actress teamed up with her father to promote his new docuseries, The Last Movie Stars, and showed an uncanny resemblance to actress Uma Thurman, with her big eyes and easy smile.

Maya appeared in the snap posted as Ethan encouraged fans to tune in to an Instagram Live where Maya, 24, interviewed her father about his documentary.

Ethan, 51, recently spoke about how he isn't afraid to ask his daughter for advice. "Well, she's really smart. She's been through a lot in her life... it's not easy growing up with parents with paparazzi following them around," he said in an interview published in the Los Angeles Times. "It's not exactly the ride that some people might think it is."

Maya's parents were married from 1998 until 2005 and also have a son named Levon Hawke, 20. The Stranger Things actress has also spoken about her connections with her famous parents, and in an interview with As If magazine, said her relationship with nature is due to Thurman.

"My mom really introduced me to nature," Hawke said in the interview. "My mom is an extraordinary gardener. All of the nature references you hear on the record come from her and her relationship to upstate New York. My mom has a kind of mystical sensibility when it comes to nature and that continues to be an incredibly grounding force in my life."

Maya, also a singer-songwriter, drops her sophomore album Moss, in September. She said her father has influenced that side of her creativity more.

"So, when I was with my dad, we'd spend a lot of time together playing guitar, singing songs, writing poetry and would paint late into the night," Hawke recalled in the interview. "He was figuring out how to fully engage with a child.

I was the kid who wasn't interested in sports so he had to engage with me in creative ways. This is where my relationship to communicating with art was built, art is a communication tool."

Last year, the actress told PEOPLE "there was no moment" in which she decided to do acting as a career.

"I was always just doing school plays and acting camp over the summer," she said. "I guess it clicked for me that I wanted to do it professionally was when I realized that there were no school plays for adults. The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage."