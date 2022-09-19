Maya Hawke Agrees 'Stranger Things' Has 'Too Many Characters' — but Wishes This Season 4 Fave Had Lived

The Stranger Things cast appear to be on the same page as the series heads into its final season.

Maya Hawke agreed with Millie Bobby Brown that more characters on the series should die — though one character death still doesn't quite sit right.

When asked about Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) death in season 4, the 24-year-old told Vanity Fair: "I don't think he should've died, but I do think the show has too many characters."

Hawke's critique comment comes after Brown said she advised series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, 38, to make Stranger Things more of a bloodbath.

"There were like 50 of us," Brown said at the season 4 premiere, as reported by Variety. "I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.' The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones."

So far, the series has killed off a small handful of characters, starting with Barb (Shannon Purser) in season 1 — which triggered a #JusticeForBarb movement on social media. Season 4 saw Munson die a heroic death, Eleven's laboratory father (Matthew Modine) gunned down by government entities and a technical death for Max (Sadie Sink), who was revived and remained in a coma as season 4 concluded.

The Duffer Brothers have since countered this point, saying that Hawkins is not Westeros — though they are weighing which deaths might be worth the emotional turmoil as the series wraps up.

Maya Hawke. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For her part, Hawke has said she'd consider it heroic if her character Robin died next season."I would love to die and get my hero's moment," she told Rolling Stone. "I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

That said, she understands why the Duffer Brothers are hesitant: "I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

Seasons 1–4 of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix.