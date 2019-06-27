ALF Star Max Wright Dies at 75 Following Decades-Long Battle with Lymphoma  

Image zoom Max Wright Bob D'Amico/Shutterstock

ALF star Max Wright has died.

Wright died in his home in Hermosa Beach, CA following a decades-long battle with cancer, TMZ and Deadline reported. He was 75.

The actor was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 1995, according to TMZ.

The news of his death comes after he was reportedly in remission for quite some time.

A representative for Wright did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to TMZ, Wright’s death also comes just two years after his wife Linda Ybarrondo died of breast cancer.

The couple got married in 1965 and had two children together: Ben and Daisy.

Image zoom Max Wright as Willie Tanner with ALF Everett

Born in 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, Wright, whose real name is George, is most known for his role as Willie Tanner — the father who took in the “smart-mouthed” creature ALF (Alien Life Form) after his spaceship crash-landed in a suburban garage.

ALF ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990.

RELATED: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Dies at 51: ‘She Hiked the Stairway to Heaven’

While the show was loved by many, Wright himself was not a fan.

“It was hard work and very grim,” Wright told PEOPLE of acting as supporting player to an inanimate object.

By the end of the series Wright said, “I was hugely eager to have it over with.”

“Max had a difficult thing to do, playing straight man against ALF,” the show’s creator Paul Fusco said.

Image zoom Max Wright Everett

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

In 1987 ALF won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy and a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite TV Show in 1988.

Wright also appeared in a number TV shows including, Norm, The Drew Carey Show, Misfits of Science and the films All That Jazz, Reds, The Sting II and Soul Man.