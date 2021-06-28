Max Rosenthal, Father of Everybody Loves Raymond Creator Phil Rosenthal, Dead at 95

“Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today. I love you Dad,” Phil Rosenthal said in a statement on Sunday

Max Rosenthal, the father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal and a guest on the hit sitcom, has died. He was 95.

The producer confirmed his father's death on social media Sunday. No further details about the actor's cause of death have been disclosed.

"Max Rosenthal 1926-2021 We love you, Dad," Phil tweeted, sharing a smiling shot of the actor.

The documentary host also honored his father with a touching Instagram post that featured a series of photos throughout Max's life.

"Max Rosenthal passed away last night," Phil captioned a carousel of nine images, featuring a photo of Max at a restaurant, a naptime snap from Phil's childhood days and a few photos of Max's late wife, Helen Rosenthal, who died in 2019 at the age of 86, Variety reported.

"As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny," Phil continued in his Sunday post. "Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I'm sad for all of us today. I love you Dad. You live on forever in us, your family, and the friends you've made around the world. ♥️"

Phil Rosenthal and his father, Max Rosenthal Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The Rosenthal patriarch lit the small screen on Everybody Loves Raymond in the recurring role of Max during its run from 1996 to 2005. He also appeared in his son's PBS series, I'll Have What Phil's Having, and his Netflix show, Somebody Feed Phil.

Max was married to wife Helen for over 60 years - sharing sons Phil and Richard. Variety called the couple "key inspirations" for parents Boyle and Doris Roberts in Raymond, amusing America with their family antics.

A Holocaust survivor, Max escaped Berlin, Germany, following the Kristallnacht massacre in November 1938, according to New York Jewish Week. Helen was held in a French concentration camp before fleeing to Cuba and then the United States.

On Father's Day, Phil celebrated his dad with a touching tribute.